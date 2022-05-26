Meet the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast: who's who in the Star Wars series

Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away, audiences met a legendary hero named Obi-Wan Kenobi. Instantly they fell in love with the heroic, pure-hearted Jedi. As time passed, they’d come to learn more about his greatest triumphs and biggest loss: the downfall of his padawan Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side as he became Darth Vader. But that was not the complete story.

Disney Plus has debuted the new original series Obi-Wan Kenobi, where the Jedi master's legend continues. While we're familiar with Obi-Wan, the show, taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, is going to feature both new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe.

Let’s take a deep dive into the cast of characters that are part of this new chapter in the Star Wars saga.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Reprising his role from the prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Accepted by critics and fans alike as a worthy successor to the amazing Alec Guinness, McGregor's Obi-Wan has become iconic in his own right.

In this series, Obi-Wan is laying low in the deserts of Tatooine, watching over Luke Skywalker. However, times are still very unsafe, as Darth Vader sends his inquisitorial staff to hunt down his old friend and other Jedi that survived the Order 66 from Episode III. Kenobi must stay one step ahead of these Jedi hunters, while also protecting the last hope the galaxy has at restoring peace and balance to the Force.

Some recent McGregor credits include winning an Emmy for his role in Halston and the movies Birds of Prey and Doctor Sleep.

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

McGregor isn’t the only prequel actor coming back. Reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is the one and only Hayden Christensen. Every bit as iconic as Anakin as his co-star was as Kenobi, Christensen will be donning Vader's suit and lightsaber once more, teasing a rematch between the two.

In A New Hope, Vader says he senses a presence he hasn’t felt since the last time he was in the presence of Obi-Wan. For years we all assumed that meant Revenge of the Sith, however it seems there may be at least one other encounter between that film and A New Hope. We'll see if Obi-Wan Kenobi brings these two together one more time before Obi-Wan’s death in Episode IV.

Moses Ingram as Reva

Fresh off her Emmy-nominated performance in The Queen’s Gambit, Moses Ingram joins the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi as Reva, one of the inquisitors sent to hunt down Obi-Wan.

Ingram’s star has been rising since her performance in Queen’s Gambit, having just completed a one-two punch with supporting roles in Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

While not much is known about the character, we can confirm from StarWars.com (opens in new tab) that Reva holds the title of Third Sister. There have been several Inquisitorial "Brothers and Sisters" throughout the expanded Star Wars lore, from the animated Rebels series, to the Darth Vader comics and the Jedi: Fallen Order video game. Reva looks to continue that trend.

"She’s a boss… She is on a mission and will conquer that at all costs," said Ingram of her character in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview (opens in new tab).

Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor

First introduced in Star Wars: Rebels, the Grand Inquisitor was originally voiced by Jason Isaacs and was one of the biggest villains faced by Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger. Rupert Friend takes over for Isaacs in the character’s first ever, live-action appearance, but teamed up with director Deborah Chow and writer Dave Filoni to come up with something fresh for folks who have seen the animated iteration.

"Myself and [director] Deb Chow and [writer] Dave Filoni and all of the guys really wanted to do something fresh that honored and was faithful to the spirit of the character without doing a kind of impression of anybody else's interpretation," Friend said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab).

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Before he was a huge director and actor, Joel Edgerton broke out with American audiences by portraying Owen Lars in the Star Wars prequels. Since then, Edgerton has become a leading man in huge films like Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby adaptation and Zero Dark Thirty, as well as a critically acclaimed director with films like The Gift and Boy Erased.

Lars, now the guardian of Luke Skywalker, will definitely have some conflicts with Obi-Wan, as he pushes for Luke to live a safer, Force-free lifestyle than his father had.

In addition, Beru Lars is going to be played by the same actress from the prequels, Bonnie Piesse.

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Another character making his live action debut from Rebels will be Fifth Brother. Fast Saga alumni Sung Kang (Han) will be trading his sports car for a land speeder as he joins forces with Reva to hunt down Obi-Wan and any remaining Jedi.

In a 2021 interview with Screen Rant, Kang revealed his history with the character and enthusiasm to enter the universe. Fifth Brother was a major antagonist for the Ghost crew in Rebels, clashing with Ezra, Kanan, Ahsoka and even Darth Maul.

Kumail Nanjiani as Haja

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast as the original character Haja, a street-level con-man who assists Obi-Wan in his journeys.

Speaking with EW (opens in new tab), Nanjiani described Haja as a "con-man guy who cons people for money… And then he has a run-in with Obi-Wan and suddenly he sort of gets stuck in the bigger conflicts at play, which is the thing that he really tries to avoid."

Obi-Wan Kenobi unknown characters

Two other actors in the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast are O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Long Shot) and Simone Kessell (Our Flag Means Death, Reckoning), though it is not immediately clear who they are playing. We'll update this page as we learn their roles.