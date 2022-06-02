Moses Ingram — all about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new villain

It should come as no surprise that the latest jewel in the Disney crown is already breaking records on Disney Plus. In a recent tweet, it was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi had "the most-watched Disney Plus Original series premiere globally to date." As the series continues on its successful trajectory, one of the most talked-about characters has become Reva, aka the Third Sister, played by actress Moses Ingram.

So far in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ingram's portrayal of Reva relentlessly pursuing the titular Jedi has captivated many viewers and left them sitting on to the edge of their seats wanting to know what happens next. While we’d like to say all Star Wars fans have embraced the performer for her acting chops, it sadly isn’t the case.

Ingram recently took to Instagram to share in a series of IG stories that she was the victim of vile racist attacks on social media. Those hurling insulting comments her way seemed to despise that she, as a Black woman, was a new focus of the hit sci-fi show. It’s disheartening that Ingram would still have to deal with this in today’s society, but her composure in how she’s replied to this group of critics is worthy of applause.

Additionally, both Star Wars and Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, have made a point of rallying around Ingram.

Also defending Ingram is her own resume. She's come a long way since her youthful days in Baltimore. As detailed in the Washington Post (opens in new tab), not that many people are fortunate enough to land an Emmy-nominated acting job within a year of graduating from a fine arts program (even if it is the Yale School of Drama).

In a matter of roughly three years, she has built quite the name for herself in Hollywood.

Here is a list of some of Moses Ingram’s most notable performances.

The Queen’s Gambit

The Netflix series has become what some would call a sleeper hit for the platform. Not only was season one popular among subscribers, but it was also a critic favorite having earned 18 Emmy nominations. One of those nominations was for Ingram’s portrayal of Jolene DeWitt, the paralegal and best friend of the main character Beth Harmon.

The Same Storm (2021)

The Obi-Wan Kenobi star played Audre Robinson in the COVID-focused project alongside some high-profile actresses including Sandra Oh, Mary-Louis Parker and Judith Light. While the pandemic film is not currently available on streaming services, it received rave reviews from critics including those of The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Ingram starred as Lady MacDuff in the film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s world-renowned play. She portrayed the doting mother and innocent murder victim in the Oscar-nominated movie alongside Oscar-winner Denzel Washington.

Ambulance (2022)

The actress again took on the role of a young mother and wife as Amy Sharp in Ambulance. She starred opposite her onscreen husband Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Having seen and reviewed the film, we can say it's something worth checking out this summer.

Be sure to keep watching this season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. New episodes debut on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.