Ewan McGregor admits to using Jedi trick in the supermarket!

Ewan McGregor confessed that he impersonates himself when in the supermarket.

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has hilariously revealed that he uses a Jedi mind trick when he goes to the supermarket.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the Jedi Master himself admitted to using the Force on automatic doors while out on his shopping trips.

Ewan said: "I do it with doors! I like to do that with automatic doors just for my own amusement.

"I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out and I do a little..." he continued as he demonstrated the signature move by waving his fingers in the air from left to right.

He went on to say: “It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing. It's difficult not to, isn't it? It's fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful."

Although the Star Wars legend confessed to using the Jedi trick on doors, he has yet to use a Jedi mind trick on an actual person.

Ewan will reprise his Star Wars role in Obi-Wan Kenobi this year. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Alec Guinness was famously the first to deploy the hand wave Jedi trick in the original Star Wars (1977).

Traveling with Luke, Obi-Wan is approached by some dimwitted Stormtroopers after his identification papers. With a gentle wave of his hand, Ben uses his Jedi skills to perplex the hapless baddies.

“We don’t need to see his identification,” says one. Obi-Wan adds: “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.”

Stormtrooper: “These aren’t the droids we’re looking for”

Obi-Wan: “He can go about his business”. And soon Ben and co are on their way!

The new Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan reprise his fan-favorite Star Wars character and will be available to watch on the streaming service on May 25.

Although much of the plot is currently being kept under wraps, during the 2020 Disney Investor Day, when Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy introduced the show, she focussed on Obi-Wan’s “greatest defeat”, which was allowing Anakin Skywalker to be corrupted and join the Dark Side of the Force.

She also described the show as “the rematch of the century” after confirming Hayden Christensen’s involvement.