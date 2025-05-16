Did Sir Alec Guinness really hate Star Wars? 'Oh crumbs, this is simply not for me'
And how much was his cut of the profits of the 1977 film that changed movie history?
Sir Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas's original trilogy, hated Star Wars — didn't he?
Well, I've always thought he did, and the movie legend was famously horrified when a 12-year-old boy told him he’d watched him in Star Wars over 100 times. Guinness asked the boy to promise him that he would never watch it again. The boy burst into tears!
However, looking back at an interview from 1977, the year Star Wars was released, the actor gave to British interviewer Michael Parkinson, Guinness actually speaks of how he couldn't stop reading the script despite the "ropey dialogue". And also how much he respected the film's young director, George Lucas.
Asked by Parkinson how ended he up in a sci-fi movie, Guinness recalled: "Well it had arrived as a script, I was just finishing a picture in Hollywood, another day to go and the script arrived on my dressing table and I heard that it had been delivered by George Lucas and I thought 'Well, that’s rather impressive' because he’s an up and coming and very respect worthy young director.
“And then when I opened it and found it was science fiction, I thought, 'Oh crumbs, this is simply not for me'. And then I started reading it, and it seemed to be the dialogue was pretty ropey, but I had to go on turning the page. I mean that's an essential, in any script, you’ve got to know what happens next or what’s going to be said next. And I went on reading and I thought, ’No, I like this, if only we can get some of the dialogue altered'.
"And then I met him [Lucas]. We got on very well and I found myself doing it, that’s all."
How much cut of the profits of Star Wars did Guinness get?
Interestingly, in the same interview, Guinness also spoke about the legendary cut he got of the movie's vast profits.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
“My agent said 'I've asked for two per cent' [of the profits], because we never thought it would make any [money]. I've had a percentage on a film before, and they lose money like mad if I have a percentage.
"And I said, ‘Fine, all right, two per cent'. And the day before the film opened in San Francisco, George Lucas phoned me and said — again, he's like [the English playwright] Alan Bennett, he's very diffident and very shy and quiet. He's got a funny little voice.
"And he said, 'I think the movie is kind of going to be all right'. I said, ‘I'm glad George’. He said 'the press quite like it'. I said: ‘Good’. He said, 'We’re very grateful for the little alterations you suggested, so we’d like to offer you another half per cent by making it two and a half'. I said, ’That’s marvellous, thank you very much.’
But Guinness went on to explain that shortly after watching the finished movie for the once and possibly only time, he spoke to a producer about his bonus half a per cent, and the producer replied it was a quarter per cent! So he ended up getting two and a quarter per cent, still not bad!
Did Guinness grow to hate Star Wars?
So, we’ve established that in 1977, Guinness certainly didn’t hate Star Wars. It appears that what actually happened is that Guinness grew to believe it had simply become too successful and had too much influence.
He wrote in his book "A Positively Final Appearance": "A refurbished Star Wars is on somewhere or everywhere. I have no intention of revisiting any galaxy. I shrivel inside each time it is mentioned. Twenty years ago, when the film was first shown, it had a freshness, also a sense of moral good and fun. Then I began to be uneasy at the influence it might be having.”
He then went on to tell the story of how he reduced the boy to tears when he made him promise not to watch Star Wars again.
It must have been galling for Guinness, one of the greatest actors Britain has ever produced, to have so many people know him mainly just for playing Obi-Wan.
But, no, it’s clear he didn’t hate the 1977 movie itself.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.