Ewan McGregor gives fans an exciting 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' update

Ewan McGregor has given us an exciting update on the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series that's coming to Disney+!

Ewan McGregor won an Emmy on Sunday night (September 19) for his portrayal of American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in the Netflix limited series, Halston.

Whilst speaking to the press at the 2021 Emmys, Ewan McGregor was asked if he could tease anything about the upcoming Star Wars TV series. Although he wasn't able or willing to share any major details about the show, he did confirm that filming had wrapped.

He told the press: "We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun, I really enjoyed working with [Obi-Wan Kenobi director] Deborah Chow and, I think it will not disappoint.

"I think it's gonna be good, I had a really good time making it and worked with some really wonderful people, lovely people... the new technology that we employed doing it is cool and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did and I really, really liked it, it was good. But I'm not gonna tell you anything else!"

Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally announced back in 2019 at Disney's D23 Expo and will reunite the titular Jedi Master with iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader. This new adventure will bridge the gap between the prequel trilogy Ewan McGregor appeared in and the original Star Wars trilogy.

Ewan McGregor isn't the only Star Wars alum making a return, either! Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, will also return as Darth Vader.

At the time of writing, we do not have a confirmed release fate for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ when it finally arrives.