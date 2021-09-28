‘Station 19’ season 5: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the ABC show

There’s enough drama among Seattle’s emergency workers to cover two shows, apparently, as Station 19, a spinoff to Grey’s Anatomy, has its fair share of fans who will be more than excited to see the show return for its fifth season this fall.

While Station 19 is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, who created Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 is the creation of former Grey’s Anatomy writer and producer Stacy McKee. The series debuted in 2018 and has run for 59 episodes thus far.

Here is everything you need to know about Station 19 season 5.

What is the plot of ‘Station 19’?

Set in Seattle, Station 19 follows the lives of the men and women who work as firefighters and EMTs at the city’s eponymous fire house. In particular, this includes Andy Herrera, who essentially grew up at the station as her dad, Captain Pruitt Herrera, was the head of the firehouse and her inspiration.

SPOILER ALERT if you are not caught up with the latest episodes of Station 19.

Love was in the air in the season 4 finale of Station 19, in all forms — budding, cementing and the loss of it. The episode was built around Maya and Carina’s wedding, while Jack, Dean and Travis all dealt with their own relationship issues. To sum up, Jack and Inara are ending their relationship as she moves away; Travis tells Emmett he wants to be more than friends and they kiss; Dean finally gets the courage to tell Vic how he feels, only to see her making amends with Theo. The final relationship plotline was with Andy and Sullivan, as their marriage has hit the rocks following Sullivan’s decision to push for the ousting of Bishop as firehouse chief, something Andy didn’t agree with.

Heading into season 5, here is the synopsis for the premiere episode, “Phoenix from the Flame”:

“Relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan's actions at Maya and Carina's wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame.”

Who is in the ‘Station 19’ cast?

Station 19 has had its main cast of eight actors around since the very beginning (all episodes except in the case of Boris Kodjoe, who’s only missed a handful). Here is the principal cast and who they play:

Jaina Lee Ortiz - Andy Herrera

Jason George - Dr. Ben Warern

Grey Damon - Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss - Victoria Hughes

Jay Hayden - Travis Montgomery

Okieriete Onaodowan - Dean Miller

Danielle Savre - Maya Bishop

Boris Kodjoe - Robert Sullivan

Other regular cast members include Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca and Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon.

Station 19 has also featured a well-known Grey’s Anatomy character in multiple episodes of its run so far, with Chandra Wilson’s Dr. Miranda Bailey appearing now and again.

When does ‘Station 19’ air?

Station 19 is part of ABC’s Thursday night lineup along with its predecessor Grey’s Anatomy and the mystery series Big Sky, leading off the night in the 8 p.m. time slot. The season 5 premiere is going to be on Sept. 30.

Viewers can also catch up with the latest episodes of Station 19 the day after they air on broadcast either via the ABC website or by streaming them on Hulu.

Is there a ‘Station 19’ trailer?

Not only is there a Station 19 trailer for season 5, but it is actually a promo for a crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 that will serve as each show’s season premiere. ABC is billing it as “one hell of a return” in the promo, which you can watch below.

Will there be a ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ crossover?

Asked and answered above. The season 5 premieres for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will be a crossover event. In addition to whatever individual plotlines the episodes will handle, it looks like the Station 19 team will be involved in a major accident and be forced to transport those injured to the Grey’s Anatomy’s hospital on foot.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done crossover events for each of its last two seasons, including having one for its premiere in season 3, so it’s becoming a bit of a habit for the two shows.

How to watch ‘Station 19’

Station 19 airs on ABC, making it available to all subscribers to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV plan as well as anyone using a TV antenna to receive local signals, as ABC is one of the four major networks that is provided to all U.S. markets. If you’ve opted, however, for a live TV streaming service, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are among the ones that offer subscribers access to their live local ABC station.

With either a cable/satellite pay-TV or live TV streaming service subscription, consumers can use that login information to also catch up with the latest episodes of Station 19 on ABC.com, in case they missed the live airing.

Streaming Station 19 is also an option via Hulu to watch both the latest episodes of the show and previous seasons. The popular streaming service is available with both ad-supported and ad-free plans.