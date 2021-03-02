'Game of Thrones' alum Indira Varma joins Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+

Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma is set to star in the upcoming Star Wars series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi at Disney+. She will star opposite of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen - both reprising their roles as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and former pupil now the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

As these casting auditions go for Disney, there aren't any further details about who Varma's character will be - the cone of silence surrounding the show continues. The series is expected to take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline. John Wick: Chapter 3 and Underground producer Joby Harold is writing the show. He came aboard way back in April 2020 following a creative reset. Deborah Chow is set to direct. Star Wars fans should be familiar with her as she is a The Mandalorian veteran.

If you don’t know Indira Varma, then shame on you. Outside of her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, she is a series regular on ABC’s legal drama For Life, which wrapped its second season last week. Her other acting credits also include Amazon's Carnival Row and HBO's Rome.

This new The Obi-Wan series is just one of several Star Wars projects in the works at Disney+. There is a Cassian Andor series with Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One role, a live-action projects Ahsoka, centered on the Jedi played by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian; Rangers of the New Republic; The Acolyte from Leslye Headland; Lando, which Dear White People creator Justin Simien is developing; and lastly an animated show The Bad Batch which is set to premiere this May.