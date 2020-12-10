Disney Investor Day had some big 'Star Wars' reveals, including an Ahsoka Tano show and details on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Big, big news for Star Wars fans out of the Disney Investor Day. Not only did we get a sneak peak of the nail-biting new series Andor, we also learned some big details about the Obi-Wan Kenobi show and of the introduction of several new series.

But first, we know you want to see that sweet, sweet Andor footage.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeRDecember 10, 2020

Okay, so let’s touch on those Obi-Wan details: first and foremost, it’s still definitely happening, so anyone stressed about the idea of it being scrapped can take a breath. In addition to that, the series will take place ten years after Revenge of the Sith, and Hayden Christiansen will be returning to continue his rivalry with his old master. The series will be directed by Deborah Chow.

As if that weren’t enough, we’ve learned that we’ll be getting two new live-action series helmed by Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka will be heading your way… sometime?

The upcoming The Bad Batch looks solid, and we also learned of a new Lando series to be helmed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien. The Acolyte will look at the rise of the dark side in the final days of the New Republic era. Oh, and we're getting a series just about the droids? But just C-3PO and R2-D2.

Oh yeah, and Patty Jenkins will be directing a Rogue Squadron movie to premiere on Christmas of 2023. We'll have much more to say about that but for right now there are just a lot of emotions over a girl directing a Star Wars film.