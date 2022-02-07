‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about horror sequel

One of horror movies’ favorite characters is back this year, as Leatherface will once again terrify some unsuspecting teens in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, coming to Netflix in February. Leatherface joins Scream’s Ghostface as iconic horror characters with new movies in 2022.

While the Texas Chainsaw franchise has had multiple outings, this Texas Chainsaw Massacre is billed as a direct sequel to the 1974 original from director Tobe Hooper, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. That puts it in line with the strategy of the most recent Halloween films (2018’s Halloween, 2021’s Halloween Kills and the upcoming Halloween Ends) to try to reset the franchise.

Here is everything you need to know about Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is part of Netflix’s February lineup, with the horror movie set to launch on the streaming service Friday, Feb. 18. It will be the ninth movie in the horror franchise, with the last entry, Leatherface, coming out in 2017.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ plot

There’s a basic formula with these Texas Chainsaw movies — unsuspecting group of people head to a Texas town only to find themselves chased by Leatherface and his chainsaw. 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre will hold true to this structure. Here is the synopsis:

“After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas Town.”

Netflix’s page for the movie adds these new characters/victims are “influencers looking to breathe life into a Texas ghost town.”

We also know that there will be at least one more connection to the 1974 movie than just Leatherface, as Sally Hardesty, the original’s final girl, will return and is looking for revenge.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ cast

Unfortunately, Gunnar Hansen, the original Leatherface from the 1974 movie, passed away in 2015 and will not be able to reprise the role in this sequel. Instead, it will be Mark Burnham who dons the mask and wields the chainsaw in Texas Chainsaw Massacre as Leatherface. Some of Burnham’s previous credits include Ultrasound, Lowlife and appearances on ‘90s shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

Like Leatherface, the 1974 original character Sally Hardesty will appear but not be portrayed by the original actress. Marilyn Burns played Sally in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but she passed away in 2014. Olwen Fouéré has been brought on to take over the role of Sally in this new movie. Fouéré is best known for roles in Mandy, Beastly and will be seen in the upcoming movie The Northman.

There is one actor from the original 1974 movie that is going to be a part of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, though he was never actually seen on screen. John Larroquette (Night Court, The Librarians) will once again be serving as the narrator for Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“It felt important to honor the original ‘TCM’ at every opportunity,” Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia said to Variety . “John’s voice is iconic in the original opening and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands.”

Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Nell Hudson and Jacob Lattimore in 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (Image credit: Netflix)

As for the main group of friends that will be on the run from Leatherface, those roles will be played by Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade, Despicable Me) as Lila, Nell Hudson (Outlander, Death in Paradise) as Ruth, Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U, Motherland: Fort Salem) as Melody and Jacob Latimore (The Chi, Detroit) as Dante.

Additional cast members include Alice Krige as Mrs. Mc, Moe Dunford as Richter, William Hope as Sheriff Hathaway, Sam Douglas as Herb, Jolyon Coy as Deputy and Jessica Allain (unspecified role).

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ director

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre proved to be a breakout hit for director Tobe Hooper in 1974, can Texas Chainsaw Massacre do the same for David Blue Garcia, the latest director in the horror franchise?

Garcia has primarily worked as a cinematographer thus far in his career, with only one other feature film directing credit to his name prior to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the indie thriller Tejano from 2018.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ trailer

Get ready for the return of Leatherface with the official trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre right here: