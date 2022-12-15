Doom Patrol season 4: next episode, cast, plot and everything we know
The eclectic team of superheroes is back for a new season.
They may not be the most well known team of superheroes in the DC Comics universe, but this rag-tag team of damaged heroes fighting to save the world has a lot of heart. Doom Patrol is back on HBO Max for its fourth season and with it comes higher stakes, bigger adventures and lots of... butts?
Yeah, butts. As in saving the world from the apocalypse and zombie butts. It's a thing, trust us.
Created by writers Arnold Drake and Bob Haney, with art from Bruno Premiani, the Doom Patrol first appeared in 1963's My Greatest Adventure #80. Early on, there was speculation that Marvel Comics copied a lot of their rather uncanny features for the X-Men, which debuted shortly after Doom Patrol's debut, but many fans link them to Fantastic Four as well.
As a series, there's nothing quite like exploring the humanity and heartache behind superheroes who have been pushed to the fringe of society because of their differences but called upon to help save the day when the world needs them. Doom Patrol serves up the drama and tension in spades with top-notch performances from Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and the rest of the cast.
Here's everything we know about Doom Patrol season 4.
The time is NOW! Join the Doom Patrol in the fight against killer butts! pic.twitter.com/qFlQCzcw0pDecember 12, 2022
Next episode of Doom Patrol season 4
The next new episode of Doom Patrol arrives December 15 and is titled "Nostalgia Patrol."
Here's the episode description: "Larry and Jane seek new purpose in Keeg and Kay's absence. Vic attempts to reconnect with his old crew. A mysterious invitation to a retrospective comes at the perfect time for a newly ousted Rita."
Doom Patrol season 4 episodes
Stay on top of Doom Patrol season 4 with our episode guide:
Doom Patrol season 4 episode 1, "Doom Patrol"
"As they struggle to function as a cohesive group, the Doom Patrol are confronted by a horrifying realization in the future."
Doom Patrol season 4 episode 2, "Butt Patrol"
"A desperate Doom Patrol strategize ways to wipe out the zombie butts…and reverse their grim future."
Doom Patrol season 4 cast
Before he gained attention for his incredible turn in The Whale, Brendan Fraser garnered rave reviews for his portrayal of Cliff Steele, the troubled hero in Doom Patrol. Though he's not actually in the Robotman suit (that would be actor Riley Shanahan), Fraser gave a voice to the haunted hero with a heart and the series no doubt kickstarted his return to acting.
Here's the full cast for Doom Patrol season 4:
- Matt Bomer (Echoes) as Larry Trainor, aka Negative Man
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale) as Cliff Steele, aka Robotman
- April Bowlby (Gone Baby Gone) as Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman
- Diane Guerrero (Orange in the New Black) as Jane aka Crazy Jane
- Joivan Wade (The Dare) as Victor Stone, aka Cyborg
- Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Madame Rouge
Doom Patrol season 4 plot
Here's a synopsis of Doom Patrol season 4 from HBO Max:
"In season 4, the Doom Patrol travels to the future and must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?"
Doom Patrol season 4 trailer
Take a look at the Doom Patrol season 4 trailer below:
How to watch Doom Patrol season 4
Doom Patrol is an HBO Max original, which means you need a subscription to the streaming service to watch it. You have a few options. You can add the premium channel to your existing cable service, or if you’ve cut the cord you can sign up for HBO Max. The nice thing about HBO Max is that it's available when you're on the go and you can enjoy all of the platform’s content whenever you like.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.