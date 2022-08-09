Echoes: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Echoes is a mystery thriller heading to Netflix that follows identical twin sisters Leni and Gina Dimitri (Michelle Monaghan) who have secretly swapped lives since they were children.

However, their lives begin to fall apart when one of the twins mysteriously disappears.

Brian Yorkey, who is also one of the masterminds that developed the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner for Echoes.

He told Deadline (opens in new tab): “It’s a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise, but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now.”

Here's everything we know about Echoes...

The seven-episode limited series is set to be released globally on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Who is in the cast of Echoes?

Michelle Monaghan (The Best of Me, Messiah) will be fronting the series playing both twin sisters Leni and Gina, while White Collar and The Sinner star Matt Bomer will play the male lead of Jack Beck, Leni's husband.

Matt's character is described by Deadline (opens in new tab) as: "He is the boy-next-door who grew up to be the husband everybody wishes they had: soulful, a loving father and a valuable member of the community who runs a successful veterinary practice and horse farm on the land that has been in his family for generations. When his wife disappears mysteriously, it’s Jack who has the most to lose as her secret life comes to the surface."

Joining them are Daniel Sunjata as Gina's husband Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O'Neill as Victor McCleary, Celia Weston as Georgia Taylor, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda "Mattie" Beck, Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James, Tyner Rushing as Maria McCleary and many more.

Matt Bomer plays Jack Beck. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022)

What is the plot of Echoes?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing."

Twin sisters Gina and Leni have a dark secret. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the haunting trailer below where we see dark secrets threaten to be exposed when Leni goes missing and could possibly be dead.

As they investigate her disappearance, sinister evidence emerges when a horse is covered in blood, meanwhile another is discovered dead. Has Leni been taken? Could she be dead? Or could this be her way of showing that she's had another of keeping their dangerous secret?