Shōgun episode 9 recap: Mariko enacts Toranaga's plan

Shōgun episode 9, "Crimson Sky," opens up 14 years before our main story during a brutal snowstorm in the Shōnai region. Mariko (Anna Sawai) is being chased through the storm by a number of men, who finally catch her and return her to warmth. This is the third time she's tried to escape.

A tearful Mariko is introduced to Father Martin (Tommy Barstow), who talks to her about the power of faith, and gives her a rosary. She accepts it and begins to pray as her tears begin to subside.

What else happens in Shōgun episode 9, "Crimson Sky?"

Back in Osaka

Mariko, Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), and Yabushige's (Tadanobu Asano) ship arrives in Osaka. Mariko insists her being sent here by Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) has nothing to do with Blackthorne. They are immediately met by Ishido's (Takehiro Hira) men, who take them to Osaka Castle, where a member from every noble family has been taken hostage so no one can oppose Ishido. Yabushige tells Blackthorne he wants him by his side when they meet Ishido tomorrow.

Yabushige and Blackthorne are welcomed by Lady Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido), Ishido and Yaechiyo (Sen Mars). Yabushige surrenders to the council on Toranaga's behalf. After being reminded by Ishido that he helped Toranaga escape and also killed Jozen (Nobuya Shimamoto), Yabushige offers Blackthorne to them as a gift. Ishido says Yaechiyo has no interest in Blackthorne.

Mariko then sits before Ochiba, Ishido and Yaechiyo and declares she is leaving Osaka tomorrow with Toranaga's wife, Lady Kiri (Yoriko Dōguchi), and his consort, Lady Shizu (Mako Fujimoto), so they can reunite in Edo. This provokes sighs of disbelief from those in attendance. Mariko says they'll happily return on the day Toranaga is required, unless they’re all confined here. Through gritted teeth, Ishido says no one is confined.

Ishido says Kiri and Shizu can leave, but Mariko must stay. But Mariko declares she is leaving because that's what Toranaga wants. She then adds that, as the daughter of the great Lord Akechi Jinsai, she won't be spoken down to like a peasant and will never be held captive, hostage or confined. She reminds everyone confined in Osaka Castle they should feel the same way.

Afterwards Yabushige is enraged by Mariko's show of disobedience. He wants to know of Toranaga's plans, but Mariko won't reveal them. When they're alone, Blackthorne reminds Mariko the guards will kill her if she tries to go. But this is all part of her plan. Even Mariko's son threatening to disown her, won't change her mind.

Mariko's exit

A crowd gathers to watch Mariko's exit with Kiri and Shizu. They're asked by the guards if they have Ishido's permission to depart. They don't. Mariko orders Toranaga's soldiers to kill the guards. All of Toranaga's guards are killed, as more of Ishido's men arrive to block Mariko's exit.

Mariko asks Lords Ohno (Takeshi Kurokawa) and Kiyama (Hiromoto Ida) to order the men out of the way. Kiyama says they're not allowed to. This proves Mariko's point that everyone is being kept at Osaka Castle against their will. Kiyama wants to order a meeting. But Mariko says her orders are clear from Toranaga and she must leave Osaka Castle now. She slowly approaches the exit. Warning arrows are fired around her. She's then handed a weapon and prepares to fight the guards. Kiyama shouts that she must not be harmed.

Mariko pushes back the guards, who don't strike her, but instead block her exit. She ultimately falls down to the ground, declaring it's not possible for her to leave because Isihdo's men have stopped her. She says she can't live with the offense of not doing her duty to Toranaga and will take her life at sunset. She asks Kiyama to be her second. She then retreats back inside Osaka Castle.

What now?

At a meeting with the regents, Lady Ochiba explains if they allow Mariko to die there will be a revolt from every high family in Osaka. If they allow her to leave, all of the hostages will demand to go.

Yaechiyo demands to meet with Blackthorne, but it's a ruse so Ochiba and Mariko can converse. Ochiba recalls how they grew up like sisters, even though their fathers were enemies. After they separated, she couldn't understand how Mariko strived to become a martyr. Through tears, Mariko asks Ochiba, "Aren't you tired of all this?" Ochiba says she'd never surrender to a pointless death and insists she doesn't have the power to stop the dispute.

Blackthorne calls Toranaga a coward for sending Mariko to do his bidding. He says her life is worth more than this, but Mariko says life and death are the same. Blackthorne believes Mariko has already made her point and there's no need for her to die for it. But for Mariko, there is every need. This was the very reason her father kept her alive. Blackthorne pleads Mariko stay alive if not for good sense, if not for God, but for him. She takes hold of his hand, they share a look, then she wordlessly walks away.

Mariko's Seppuku

Mariko kneels before her son, Kiri and Shizu. She asks Kiyama to come forward and second her, but he's not there. Clearly terrified, she grabs hold of the knife anyway. Blackthorne appears from the shadows and says he'll second her instead. She presses the knife against her chest, only for Ishido to suddenly arrive and hand Mariko her permits to leave. This provokes the other families to ask if they can leave, too. Ishido says no one is hostage there.

After the near seppuku, Blackthorne helps Mariko to her feet. They briefly hold hands, their intimacy and bond now even stronger. Later, Mariko watches Osaka Castle, which is now much calmer and happier. She goes to her room, where Blackthorne joins her. They kiss and fall back onto the bed.

Intruders

Ishido accepts Yabushige's secret offer of service instead of death. But he has one request: that night Yabushige kills a guard on the watchtower. After doing so, ropes are swung over the wall. Yabushige kills another guard and opens a secret door, allowing intruders into Osaka Castle.

The intruders burst into Mariko's bedroom, where she and Blackthorne fight them off. Mariko tells Blackthorne they are Shinobi, who have come for her. Blackthorne, Mariko, Yabushige, Kiri and Shizu band together and make their way through the Castle. But the intruders surround them and they have to seek refuge in a room.

Through the locked door, they can hear the intruders planning to blow it open. Yabushige says the explosion will kill them all. Blackthorne tries to escape. But Mariko tells him to just accept death. She even stands next to the door, and says she is protesting this shameful attack by Ishido. As Yabushige and Blackthorne scream at her to move away, it explodes off its hinges, flinging Mariko to near certain death.

Shōgun is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Episodes are on TV Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on FX for US viewers.