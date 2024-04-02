Shogun episode 7 recap: can Toranaga escape war?

Shogun episode 7, "A Stick of Time," opens on a muddy battlefield covered in dead bodies. As soldiers make their way through the fog, one shouts, "The war is over! Lord Toranaga has won."

But this isn't the present. Toranaga stands on the top of the hill as a 12-year-old, and this battle — his first — took place 46 years ago. Toranaga comes face to face with Mizoguchi, the man he has defeated. He commits seppuku, which Toranaga has been ordered to help complete by chopping off his head.

This sets the table for the Shōgun episode 7. Read on to find out what else transpired for Toranaga and others.

Brothers reunited

Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) anxiously waits to meet his brother Saeki (Eita Okuno), who he has not spoken to for a very long time. When Saeki finally arrives, they joke and Toranaga admits his army was decimated by the earthquake. Saeki asks to meet Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), having heard the rumor that Toranaga has tamed a "barbarian." Saeki agrees to help Toranaga invade Osaka and fight against the council.

Speaking of Blackthorne, he wants to know about his role in Toranaga's Crimson Sky plan. In particular, will he get his men and ship back? But Toranaga hasn't decided yet and Mariko (Anna Sawai) doesn't want him to ask any further questions. Blackthorne can't help himself, though. Why has he been given so many gifts, but when it comes time to serve, he is ignored? Blackthorne says he is ready to fight, whatever his fate may bring.

Banquet

Toranaga organizes a huge banquet to celebrate his reunion with Saeki. They joke together and tell old stories. But Saeki also wants to talk about the details of their alliance. Toranaga would rather do it in the morning.

Saeki insists that, as part of their alliance, he wants to become Lord of Izu. Especially as he's already had that offer. Suddenly, the sound of horses becomes much louder and the banquet is interrupted by a soldier telling Toranaga that Saeki's army has blocked off every exit.

A message is also delivered to Toranaga: "By order of the Council of Regents: we invite Lord Toranaga to submit before us in Osaka, and answer for his treachery. He is to deliver his response to Saeki Nobutatsu, our ambassador and newly appointed regent." Not only has Saeki betrayed his brother and joined Ishido (Takehiro Hira) to become the fifth member of the council, he then hands Nagakado (Yuki Kura) a letter saying he has to commit seppuku for killing Jozen. Toranaga tells his treacherous brother he'll submit his response to the council tomorrow.

Preparing to fight or waiting for death?

Moeka Hoshi in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Over the next few hours, the entire town is stricken with panic. No one can leave, as Saeki has spies everywhere. Blackthorne tells Mariko that if he can get access to his ship, he can get it ready and they can escape or launch an offensive. But even she doesn't have to explain that no one will retreat.

Saeki gives Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) the head of General Igarashi, who Yabushige had previously sent to Ishido to negotiate a secret peace deal with the council. All the while Toranaga tries to envision a plan that isn't forthcoming in his mind.

While Toranaga has so few options that he writes his will, Yabushige lightheartedly tries to teach Blackthorne how to use his swords; even Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) learns how to fight. However, Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) interrupts Blackthorne's training, aggressively putting his blade next to Blackthorne's throat.

Increasingly agitated by his interactions with Mariko, Buntaro asks Toranaga if he can take Blackthorne's head. Toranaga asks Buntaro if Mariko is courting Blackthorne's attention. Buntaro says he wants to kill Blackthorne so that he doesn't have to kill Mariko. But Toranaga insists if he kills one, he has to kill the other. When asked by Toranaga, Mariko says her life is for her husband to take. But Buntaro refuses to accuse Mariko and reluctantly apologizes for the accusation.

After Buntaro leaves, Toranaga tells Mariko she constantly confuses her priorities with Blackthorne. He wants to know if she is fully focused on fighting against her father's enemies or on her relationship with Blackthorne. Mariko says every hour she waits for death. She hands him a sword and requests that he kills her. But Toranaga knocks it out of her hand.

Family drama

Saeki, backed by his large army, meets Toranaga, to hear his response. Toranaga says he'll bow to his brother then go to Osaka and surrender to the Council and Lord Ishido. Yabushige and Nagakado try to protest, but Toranaga won't hear it. He says Crimson Sky was a mistake.

A furious Blackthorne stands up defiantly. He bows at Yabushige and Nagakado for at least trying to argue, then looks at Toranaga with contempt. He tells him that he's going to lead all of his men to death, then departs. Saeki will escort Toranaga to Osaka tomorrow.

That night, Saeki has sex with Kiku (Yuka Kouri) at the tea house. Nagakado suddenly arrives with a sword and tries to kill his uncle. He has the upper-hand, too, after Saeki falls in a small pond. But as Nagakado is about to strike the fateful blow, he slips, smashes head on a rock and seemingly bleeds to death.