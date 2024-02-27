Shōgun episode 1 recap: survival in a foreign land

Adapted from James Clavell's beloved 1975 novel Shōgun, the new FX series Shōgun is set in 1600 and tells the story of an English pilot making his way in Japan after being shipwrecked, and the coming together of two very different cultures, as people battle for power and love.

This marks the second time the 1,152 page epic has been given the adaptation treatment, having been done so back in 1980, when it won Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody awards. But this new version of Shōgun is done on an even larger scale.

What happens in Shōgun episode 1, "Anjin?" Read below to find out.

Blackthorne's arrival

Shōgun opens showing a desolate ship full of disease and death sailing aimlessly through the sea as we're informed:

"The year is 1600. For decades, Portuguese Catholics have richly profited from trade in Japan. They have kept its whereabouts hidden from their sworn enemies — the European Protestants."

"In Osaka, the reigning Taiko has died, leaving behind an heir too young to rule. Five Warrior Lords are now trapped in a bitter struggle. All of them seek the title that would make their power absolute …," which just so happens to be the title of the show. Go figure, huh?

John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) is an English pilot onboard that ship, Erasmus, which is full of weaponry. He insists to the captain they're close to their destination, Japan. But the captain has heard it all before. They've been off-course for a long time, have already lost four out of their five ships and are down to a handful of men. Believing it hopeless, the captain kills himself.

Blackthorne was right, though. Erasmus crashes onto Japanese land. Several Samurai find the ship and board it, taking Blackthorne and the other survivors captive.

"Heir-y issue"

At Osaka Castle, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) meets with the other four members of the council of regents. They're mad at him because since Taiko's death he's been gaining power against them, doubling his fiefdom and, the latest offense, taking Lady Ochiba, the heir's mother, hostage at his castle.

Toranaga points out Lady Ochiba is his daughter-in-law and he just wants her to give birth to his grandson in safe surroundings. He also adds he's just trying to keep the peace until Taiko's heir becomes of age. But the council doesn't believe him. They've decided to keep Toranaga hostage as well, until Ochiba is returned. He has seven days to release her, at which point they'll vote on his fate.

In a private meeting with his trusted aide Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), Toranaga says he can't go to war yet, because it'll be four armies against one. Instead, he wants Hiromatsu to investigate a ship that he's just learned from a spy has washed ashore.

Later, we see that Toranaga has a great relationship with the heir and confides to another aide that he's trying to protect him from the council. Though he has no intention of becoming Shōgun to do so, believing the title is a brutal relic from a bygone era.

Blackthorne meets the locals

Meanwhile, things get off to a sticky start for Blackthorne and the survivors, who get into a tussle with one of the guards. Ultimately, Blackthorne is brought before Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) to explain himself.

A Portuguese catholic priest translates for Blackthorne. But, recognizing he's protestant, doesn't say what Blackthorne does and tells Yabushige he is a pirate. Blackthorne reacts with fury to seeing the priest, as he knows Portugal have told Japan they're the only country and Catholicism the only religion in Europe. Yabushige decides to spare Blackthorne, as there's no evidence he's a pirate. Yabushige tells his men to go and clean up Blackthorne. As he leaves, Blackthorne warns the priest that soon protestants will be all over the continent.

However, things don't go so well for one of the other prisoners, who's boiled alive by Yabushige, as he studies the last moments of dying men.

Yabushige's plan

Yabushige already has a plan for what to do with Erasmus and its weapons. When town leader Kashigi Omi (Hiroto Kanai) asks if they should tell Toranaga about Erasmus, Yabushige responds that since Toranga will likely be killed by the council soon, there's no point. Especially since Toranga's death will lead to war and Erasmus' weapons will put Yabushige in a strong position.

Yabushige's plan is immediately ruined, though, by the arrival of Hiromatsu, who knows about all of the arsenal and riches onboard Erasmus. He's taking it all back to Osaka, including the clean, dressed and well-fed Blackthorne, all with the help of Rodrigues (Nestor Carbonell), a Spaniard sailing for Portugal, who promises to take care of Blackthorne.

Tricky Travels

Cosmo Jarvis and Nestor Carbonell in Shōgun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

The journey to Osaka soon encounters a huge storm. Rodrigues releases Blackthorne from his binds so the experienced pilot can help get them through the rough waters. But Rodrigues, who can't swim, falls overboard.

Back on dry land, Blackthorne, Yabushige and a group of men go to find Rodrigues. When they do, he's injured on the rocks and they're high up on a cliff. Blackthorne wants to climb down with a rope, but Yabushige won't allow him to do so; not wanting Blackthorne to look heroic in front of him and his men.

Yabushige goes down, falls and almost drowns in a pathetic manner. He is about to kill himself through seppuku, when the men find another rope and throw it down, allowing them to save Rodrigues and Yabushige.

As they finish their journey to Osaka, a convalescing Rodrigues reveals to Blackthorne he went on board Erasmus, found a book detailing their protestant plan and is going to use it to blackmail him. Blackthorne swears he won't die on this savage land. But Rodrigues laughs at his perception of Japan, telling him to look at the beauty of Osaka and compare it to the dirty European cities he's used to.

Toranaga and Blackthorne meet

Toranaga meets with Mariko (Anna Sawai), the daughter of one of his friends who was murdered 14 years ago. With Blackthorne's arrival imminent, Toranaga wants Mariko to translate for him. She's confused, as there are many other options, but Toranaga knows she harbors resentment and pain at her father's death and being forced to become Catholic, while also teasing that Blackthorne's arrival could help to turn the tide for both of them.

Blackthorne arrives, and the episode ends with him sitting opposite Toranaga and Mariko.

Watch Shōgun Tuesdays on FX and streaming on Hulu in the US; they premiere on Disney Plus in the UK.