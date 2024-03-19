Shōgun episode 5 recap: Mariko's tragic history revealed

Shōgun episode 5, "Broken to the Fist," opens in the immediate aftermath of Nagakado's (Yuki Kura) killing of Jozen. But as the villagers collect body parts, the ground shakes as Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his entire army arrive in Ajiro.

He's not alone, though. Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) somehow escaped the battle in Osaka and rides alongside Toranaga. At the sight of her husband, Mariko (Anna Sawai) looks more heartbroken than happy.

What else happens in Shōgun episode 5, "Broken to the Fist"? Take a look below to find out.

We need to talk about Nagakado

Toranaga asks Mariko if Nagakado ordered the killing of Jozen, but she doesn't know. Toranaga believes Ishido (Takehiro Hira) will now use it as a pretext for war. When he's alone with his son, Toranaga says he knows Ohno (Takeshi Kurokawa) tricked Nagakado into attacking Jozen. Still, Toranaga strips Nagakado of his cannon regiment.

In a separate meeting, Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) insists he's bound by fate to Toranaga and offers to discipline Ohno for tricking Nagakado. But Toranaga is pleased by Ohno's actions. Ishido has now been forced to attack Ajiro first, which gives Toranaga an advantage. He gives Ohno Nagakado's cannon regiment, much to Yabushige's fury.

Three's company

It's revealed Buntaro survived Osaka with the help of a group of Ronin. This leads to complications as Toranaga wants Mariko to continue working as Blackthorne's (Cosmo Jarvis) translator while Buntaro is now going to live in Blackthorne's house. Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) worries Blackthorne's life is in danger. Mariko plays down her concerns, but even Blackthorne asks if he should be preparing for something now that Buntaro is back.

Mariko translates when Blackthorne and Buntaro come face to face again, keeping it pleasant and not interpreting Buntaro's barbs. Buntaro makes fun of how Blackthorne eats his noodles. Noticing that, Blackthorne starts drinking sake from a bigger bowl. Buntaro does the same. Soon they're engaged in a drinking contest.

During the dinner, Buntaro forces Mariko to tell Blackthorne her backstory. She is the daughter of late Lord Akechi Jinjai, now known as a treacherous assassin. Her father's lord was Kuroda-sama, the ruler of Japan before the Taiko. Her father killed Kuroda because he was corrupt and murderous. Her family was hunted and her father had to kill all of her brothers, sisters and mother before committing Seppuku. Since Mariko had just married, she wasn't killed. Every year, on the anniversary of her family's death, she asks Buntaro if she can join them, but he orders her to live.

Blackthorne also wants to hear of Buntaro's Osaka escape, but he insists, "heroism is for the dead, stories are for children." Instead, Buntaro wants to show off his shooting skills. He drunkenly fires two arrows right by Mariko's face. Blackthorne openly says Mariko deserves better, which she translates to Buntaro directly.

That night, Blackthorne wakes to Buntaro hitting Mariko. He tries to intervene, but when he enters her room Buntaro has already left. He follows Buntaro to the streets, ready to duel. But Buntaro lowers his sword, sits on the ground and apologizes for disturbing the peace of his home, blaming the sake. Blackthorne retreats, furious and flummoxed by Buntaro's actions.

The next morning, Blackthorne races to see Mariko. She blames herself for provoking Buntaro, but Blackthorne insists it's Buntaro's fault and she should be free of him. Mariko says Blackthorne still doesn't understand their way of life. Blackthorne admits he doesn't, confused why she'd rather die to avenge her father and live in anguish to spite her husband than make her own decisions. She says he is the one who is imprisoned, explaining if freedom is all you live for, you'll never be free of yourself. Mariko ends their friendship, saying she'll now only work as his translator.

Blackthorne's pheasant

Meanwhile, a pheasant causes a huge stink in more ways than one. A gift from Toranaga, Blackthorne is delighted and hangs it to age, telling everyone in his house not to touch it, joking he'll kill them if they do. But after being hung up for days, the smell has now started to permeate across the village.

When Fuji asks Blackthorne if they can take it down, he's too concerned about Mariko to acquiesce. When he next returns to the village, everyone is in mourning. At the house, Blackthorne notices the pheasant is gone. Uejiro, the house's gardener, took it down and buried it at the orders from Muraji (Yasunari Takeshima), the village leader, because it was disturbing the peace. Because Blackthorne had said anyone who touches it must die, Uejiro was then killed.

As the leader of the house, Fuji asks to be executed, too. But, disgusted and flummoxed by everyone's actions, Blackthorne refuses and asks to be left alone.

Earthquake

Blackthorne tells Toranga he wants to leave Japan, feeling he has fulfilled his duty to train the men, and asks for his ship and men back. He adds he's troubled by the rituals of Japan, where life seemingly means nothing. Mariko explains Uejiro was already ill, and he had a much cleaner death.

Before a decision can be reached, a huge earthquake hits. Toranaga is buried alive. Blackthorne finds and saves his life. Meanwhile, the town below has been ravaged. Blackthorne races back to check on Fuji, then decides to rebuild Uejiro's garden.

Political movies

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Yabushige orders Ohno to find Toranaga's spy. It turns out to be Muraji. When Toranaga says Ohno is searching for him, Muraji offers to hand himself in. But Toranaga refuses, insisting he needs to make sure Ohno finds another spy instead. After his death, Muraji tells Ohno and Yabushige that Uejiro was the spy.

Meanwhile, with the Regent Council unable to impeach Toranaga because they don't have enough votes, they discuss possible replacements but can't agree. Lady Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido), the mother of the heir, returns to Osaka castle. She says she's worried for her son's future and claiming the time for politics is over, so the council will now answer to her.

Watch the latest episodes of Shōgun on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK every Tuesday. Shōgun also airs Tuesday nights on FX.