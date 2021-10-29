‘The Witcher’ season 2 trailer previews an epic war

If I can paraphrase REM to describe The Witcher season 2 trailer: It may be the end of the world, but Geralt feels fine. Netflix’s hit original series The Witcher is set to return for its second season on Dec. 17, with all eight of its episodes releasing at once, and fans have their best look yet at what they can expect from the latest adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer.

The Witcher is based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and has been adapted for Netflix by Lauren Schmidt. The basic premise chronicles Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, a solitary monster hunter and witcher for hire, who travels the realm known as the continent, where the people can be just as dangerous as the beasts. The first season, told three separate plot lines featuring Geralt, Crown Princess Ciri and sorceress Yennefer, before they ultimately merged, with Geralt taking Ciri under his wing.

Here is the synopsis of what to expect in season 2 of The Witcher, via Netflix:

“Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

While Geralt doesn’t seem particularly worried about one character hypothesizing that this might be the end of days — “I’ve lived through three end of days, they’re all bulls**t” — the new trailer certainly looks like it will be an action-packed season, as you have the warring factions and Ciri coming into her own with her powers. Toss a coin and watch The Witcher season 2 trailer below.

In addition to Cavill, The Witcher stars Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, as well as Anna Shaffer, Graham McTavish, Lizz Carr, Simon Callow, Kevin Doyle, Adoja Andoh, Chris Fulton, Cassie Clare, Yasen Atour and Basil Eidenbenz.

Not caught up on The Witcher? Still plenty of time to watch (or re-watch) the first season on Netflix.

The Witcher is just one of Netflix's popular series returning before the end of the year. Also on the docket is Cobra Kai, the last episodes of Money Heist and Narcos: Mexico. You'll need a Netflix subscription to watch any of these series.