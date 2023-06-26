The Witcher season 3 producers reveal all on Henry Cavill's final scenes

Henry Cavill might be bowing out of The Witcher after the forthcoming third season, but two of the show's executive producers have said that this last season is a 'great final run' for his version of Geralt of Rivia.

Even though it was announced way back in October 2022, fans are still devastated that The Witcher season 3 will be Henry Cavill's last. He's set to be replaced by The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth for the remainder of the show's run on Netflix.

Despite all the upset this announcement caused, executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski have said that we should expect a 'very strong' final run of episodes from the Man of Steel star.

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Steve Gaub said: "It's a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt.

"I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong for him.

"I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we're going to be in great hands with Liam.

"We're looking forward to the new explorations of Geralt with a new person behind it, a new actor and a new face", Gaub added.

Tomek Baginski echoes his sentiments, adding: "I don't want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him.

"But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam".

This enthusiasm for Liam's entry into the world of The Witcher comes shortly after showrunner Lauren Hissrich shared how much the team were looking forward to welcoming Liam Hemsworth into the fold.

Whilst discussing Philippa Eilhart's changing role in season 3 with Total Film, Hissrich said: "We're all excited about Liam coming in.

"He's got enormous shoes to fill, but also has a lot of energy and a lot of excitement for it. It's obviously a brand new chapter for us. And there are a lot of feelings involved. But at the end of the day, we love what we're doing. So we're gonna keep doing it."

The Witcher season 3 is hitting Netflix in two volumes. Episodes 1-5 will be available to stream from Thursday, June 29, with the remaining three arriving on Thursday, July 27. For more shows to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best fantasy TV shows and the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.