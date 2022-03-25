Half Bad: cast, plot and everything we know about the fantasy drama series

The upcoming new Netflix series Half Bad is based on the trilogy of fantasy novels by Sally Green, which tells the story of witches living secretly amongst humans.

Half Bad is the first novel of the trilogy, and the Netflix adaptation will tell the tale of 16-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), who is the illegitimate son of the world’s most violent witch, Marcus (David Gyasi). He’s spent his whole life being constantly monitored, terrified that he will follow in the footsteps of his father. But as the boundaries of good and bad fray, Nathan will discover who he really is.

Netflix has described the show as: “Half Bad is a darkly humorous, romantic, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show. It’s a story about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.”

Here’s everything we know about Half Bad…

There’s currently no official release date for Half Bad, but we know that it will be released on Netflix this year. We’ll update this guide as soon as a date has been announced.

Half Bad cast

Jay Lycurgo will be starring as the titular role of Nathan, alongside Nadia Parkes who will be playing Annalise and Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel.

They will be joined by a star-studded cast of: Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica, Paul Ready as Soul, David Gyasi as Marcus, Kerry Fox as Esmie, Liz White as Penelope, Karen Connell as Celia, Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn, Misha Butler as Niall and Roísín Murphy making her drama debut as Mercury.

Half Bad plot

Similarly to the book, the plot focuses on Nathan, the illegitimate son to the world’s most dangerous witch, Marcus. Fearing that he will follow in his father’s disastrous path, he has been constantly watched his whole life. But as he plays with the line between “good” and “bad,” Nathan along with mischievous Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and charismatic Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans), will all soon discover who he truly is.

Half Bad trailer

There’s currently no trailer out for this series.