The Orville: New Horizons — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Who’s ready for another trip around the galaxy with the USS Orville? With a new title and a new home, The Orville: Horizons is season 3 of the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi comedy/drama series that is inspired by Star Trek and other classic sci-fi shows and movies.

Previously just called The Orville, the series debuted in 2017 on Fox, where its first two seasons aired. However, having not aired a new episode since April 2019, The Orville is getting a refresh on Hulu under the new title The Orville: New Horizons. But don’t worry, you can bet that MacFarlane and company are going to deliver what the fans have come to expect.

Here is everything we know about The Orville: New Horizons.

The Orville: New Horizons makes its official debut on Hulu June 2 in the US. The plan is to release one episode a week on the streaming service. June 2 is also the release date for UK audiences (as well as Ireland and Canada), who can watch the series on Disney Plus where it also is following the weekly release schedule. The series plays on Star Plus in Latin America.

The Orville: New Horizons trailer

While MacFarlane is best known for his comedic work with his show Family Guy and movies like Ted, The Orville: New Horizons trailer shows a different side to the creator. While you definitely get a couple of comedic moments, this reintroduction to the series is really pushing its scope and what it has to offer beyond its laughs. Watch the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons below:

What is The Orville: New Horizons plot?

It’s not hard at all to see how much The Orville: New Horizons is inspired by another sci-fi TV series, Star Trek (right down to the color-specific uniforms). But hey, even though Star Trek is having its own resurgence with a number of series on Paramount Plus, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, who says there isn’t room for more than one space exploration series?

Here is the official synopsis for The Orville: New Horizons.

“Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the USS Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.”

Who is in The Orville: New Horizons cast?

Seth MacFarlane leads the way for The Orville: New Horizons. In addition to being the creator of the series, he also stars as Captain Ed Mercer. MacFarlane’s most recognizable characters come from his voice work on Family Guy, where he plays multiple characters including Peter, Brian and Stewie, as well as the foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted from the pair of movies. The Orville has been one of the more rare occurrences where we get to see MacFarlane in the flesh, though some other of his live action work has included A Million Ways to Die in the West, Logan Lucky and The Loudest Voice.

Joining MacFarlane onboard the Orville is Adrianne Palicki (Friday Night Lights, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Commander Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald (24, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as Dr. Claire Finn, Scott Grimes (Justified, Mystery, Alaska) as Lt. Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon (Shameless, Bosch) as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus, J. Lee (American Dad) as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr, Mark Jackson (The Royal Today) as Isaac, Chad L. Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead) as Klyden, Jessica Szohr (Shameless, Ted 2) and Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why) as Ensign Charly Burke.

Some confirmed guest stars, via the trailer, for The Orville: New Horizons include Victor Garber as Admiral Halsey, Ted Danson as Admiral Perry.

How to watch The Orville: New Horizons

For US audiences, The Orville: New Horizons is a Hulu exclusive, meaning you need access to the Hulu streaming service to watch it. The good news is that you have a handful of options to sign up for Hulu if you aren’t already, including as a standalone streaming service (with the option for an ad-supported or ad-free plan), as part of the Disney Bundle that combines it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee and as part of Hulu with Live TV. The first two seasons of The Orville are available to stream on Hulu as well.

Similarly, UK audiences can only watch The Orville: New Horizons on Disney Plus. The streaming service also has the first two seasons of the show as part of its lineup.