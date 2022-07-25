Locke & Key season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Locke & Key season 3 is heading our way this summer with creators confirming this will be the third and final outing for the Locke family.

In a statement, showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said: "Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion."

They added: "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story the way we wanted."

The third season will wrap up the story that fans everywhere are loving, following some shocking decisions made throughout the course of the past two seasons, with plenty more danger and magic ahead.

With that said, here's everything we know about Locke `& Key season 3 so far...

Locke & Key season 3 arrives on Netflix on August 10. All previous seasons are still available to watch as well if you need a recap!

Locke & Key season 3 plot

We don't know much about the Locke & Key season 3 plot just yet, but in an interview with Collider, Meredith Averill said: "The third season focuses much more heavily on the family. They’re gonna face the greatest threat they’ve had to face yet. That really bonds them in a way that we’ve never seen before."

In addition to this, we should see some shifting family dynamics following the repercussions in season 2 where Nina used the Memory Key to restore her lost memories, while Tyler did the opposite which could result in him losing his ability to use magic.

What's more, season 2 teasing the threat of Captain Frederick Gideon, we're expecting him to be an even bigger adversary than Dodge, who was finally defeated during the events of the previous season.

Locke & Key season 3 cast

here's your first look at LOCKE & KEY Season 3 pic.twitter.com/cR0xtb5pDhApril 6, 2022 See more

Good news, all core cast members return for Locke ``& Key season 3 so expect to see Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke and Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke.

Meanwhile, Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Leishe Meyboom as Abby, and Kevin Durand as the villainous Frederick Gideon are all returning too so the cast will all get conclusions to their stories!

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is! The trailer invites us to "unlock the magic one last time" as we get a glimpse of what's in store for the Locke family, as well as the threat of Captain Frederick Gideon. Take a look below...