The Instigators: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

The Instigators on Apple TV Plus stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The Instigators on Apple TV Plus sees Matt Damon and Casey Affleck joining forces to play crooks once again, almost a decade since they starred together as jewel thieves in Ocean’s 11.

The pair will play Rory and Cobby in The Instigators who are two unlikely partners thrown together to steal the ill-gotten gains of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, they are forced to flee, alongside Rory’s therapist, played by The Whale’s Hong Chau. The star-studded cast also includes Paul Walter Hauser, Toby Jones, Ron Perlman and singer Jack Harlow.

Here’s everything we know about Apple TV Plus movie The Instigators…

The Instigators will premiere worldwide on Apple TV Plus from Friday August 9 2024.

Is there a trailer for The Instigators?

There's no trailer for The Instigators just yet but when Apple TV releases one closer to the August release date we’ll add it to this page.

The Instigators plot

The Instigators sees reluctant partners Rory (Matt Damon), a desperate dad, and Cobby (Casey Affleck), an ex-con, are thrown together to steal the earnings of a corrupt politician. However, the robbery goes wrong and the pair find themselves pursued by cops, bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to help them make their escape through the city, but they must put aside their differences and learn to work together in order to survive.

Rory, Cobby and the therapist on a mission in The Instigators. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Instigators cast — Matt Damon as Rory

Matt plays reluctant thief Rory. Matt has had an impressive film career starring in blockbusters such as Good Will Hunting, The Bourne Identity, The Talented Mr Ripley, The Martian and Oppenheimer. He’s also been in The Departed, Le Mans ’66, Interstellar, Invictus, Saving Private Ryan and Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck while filming The Instigators. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Casey Affleck as Cobby

Casey Affleck plays ex-con Cobby. Brother of fellow actor Ben Affleck, Casey has starred in Oppenheimer, Manchester By the Sea, A Ghost Story, Interstellar, The Finest Hours, Gone Baby Gone and Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen.

Hong Chau as the therapist

Hong Chau plays a currently unnamed therapist. She played Liz in The Whale and Dianne Farr in The Night Agent. She’s also been in The Menu, Downsizing, Big Little Lies, Homecoming and Watchmen.

Who else is starring in The Instigators?

The Instigators also stars Ron Perlman (Don’t Look Up), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, BlacKkKlansman), Michael Stuhlbarg (The Shape of Water) and singer Jack Harlow. Alfred Molina, Richie Moriarty, Ving Rhames, Michael Rodrick, Jay Giannone and Don DiPetta round out the cast.