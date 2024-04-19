Sunny: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Sunny is a dark comedy series on Apple TV Plus which is set in Kyoto, Japan, and it stars Rashida Jones, who is also executive producer on the show. She plays Suzie, an American expat whose life is turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a plane crash. To help with her grief, Suzie is given domestic robot Sunny and the pair develop an unlikely bond, forged deeper when they try to uncover the truth about what happened to Suzie’s family...

Sunny is a 10-episode series launching worldwide on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday July 10, with two episodes on this premiere date followed by a weekly episode release.

Is there a trailer for Sunny?

There's no trailer for Sunny just yet, but when one is released soon we'll be posting it here.

What is the plot of Sunny?

Suzie (Rashida Jones) is an American living in Kyoto, Japan, and her life is upended when her husband and son vanish during a mysterious plane crash. Her husband’s electronics firm give her domestic robot Sunny as a "consolation" and Suzie initially resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life. But gradually the pair become friends and they begin to investigate the dark truth behind what happened to Suzie’s family. And soon, they are drawn into a dangerous world Suzie never knew existed.

Suzie (Rashida Jones) live in Kyoto, Japan. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Sunny cast — Rashida Jones as Suzie

Rashida Jones plays grieving wife and mother Suzie in Sunny. Rashida has previously played Karen Filippelli in the American version of The Office and was Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation. She’s also been in BlackAF, Toast of Tinseltown, On The Rocks, Duncanville, Angie Tribeca and Boston Public.

Rashida Jones as Suzie in Sunny. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who else is starring in Sunny?

Other cast in Sunny includes Jun Kunimura, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, Annie the Clumsy and YOU.

Behind the scenes and more on Sunny

Sunny is created by Katie Robbins (The Affair, The Last Tycoon), who also serves as showrunner, while the executive producer and director is Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven, The End of the F***ing World).