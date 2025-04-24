The Glass Dome ending explained: Lejla's abductor is finally unmasked

The Glass Dome episode 6 is the final episode in the series. It sees Ecki finally revealed, but is Tomas really the kidnapper? Here's everything that happened in the final episode of the Netflix drama...

"Valter, where are you? We need to talk about Tomas and your mother," says Lejla in a message to Valter.

Lejla goes to Tomas's. Tomas seems ok, considering the amount he drank. He says Valter isn’t there. He makes Lejla a cup of tea. She asks: "Why did you stay at Daniela’s campsite, spring 2001?" He says for his mum’s funeral, he wasn’t welcome in the house. He says it was because of his dad. He says his mum was cowardly. She turned a blind eye to his father’s violence.



Bjorn calls Tomas, worried about Lejla, and Tomas says don’t worry, she’s here. While Tomas is distracted, Lejla has a poke around and finds Louise's phone. Lejla makes her escape with the phone. She drives to Valter’s. He’s not there. She leaves a message with Said to call her as she has Louise’s mobile. He warns Said not to say anything to Tomas or the police. She's now convinced Tomas is behind everything.

Lejla is captured again and is back in the glass dome!

Lejla is back in the glass dome (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Said continues his search. Tomas arrives at Valter’s and Lejla is scared. Tomas comes in the house. He says they need to talk. She's terrified. He looks at her laptop. She makes her escape again. Her phone goes off, luckily, he doesn’t seem to hear. She manages to get away from the house.

She tries to phone the police for help but suddenly a gloved hand grabs her, and her attacker sticks a needle in her and drags her to the snowy ground. Her attacker drags her away as the police operator continues to talk on her mobile. Said finally checks his phone and listens to her message.

Meanwhile, Valter is fishing.

Lejla wakes up and screams "No" as she finds herself trapped in a glass dome again. She turns, and Alicia is also in the box!

Tomas is in a car. His phone calls, and he's told Said wants to speak to him.

Back in the box, Alicia tragically given the fact that her mother has been murdered, says she wants to be reunited with her parents, something Lejla knows is impossible. Lejla promises to get them out.

Valter packs up his fishing stuff. Lejla suddenly remembers she has Alicia’s mum's phone. Alicia unlocks the phone, which has low battery, not surprisingly.



She phones Valter. She shouts it's Tomas and she's been taken with Alicia, but Valter just appears to hear garbled noise and then the phone dies.

Tomas is at the station. He’s told what he already knows, that Lejla has Louise's phone. His colleague says Said was warned not to talk to Tomas, and she now knows Tomas was having an affair with Louise. Tomas leaves the station.

Lejla tells Alicia that Valter should be able to find them by locating the phone. The light in the box comes on, and there’s a shadowy figure. "I understand that you are destroyed," says Lejla. "And coming back here must have brought back so much trauma from when you were small. From your father. From your mother. I'm not her, though, ‘cause we’re friends. Aren’t we? You know we are." She says she can help and help the pain go away. She asks for Alicia to be released.

The Glass Dome ending explained: Valter is Ecki!

Valter turns out to be evil (Image credit: Netflix)

The attacker removes their mask and it’s Valter! Lejla looks stunned.

Tomas is driving in his car.

Valter asks for the phone, and Alicia gives it to Valter. He asks who Lejla called, and Alicia says just him. Valter tells Lejla to sit in the corner. Valter takes Alicia out of the box and locks Lejla back in.

Lejla means night Valter tells Alicia, and he then creepily starts brushing her hair. Alicia asks to see her mum, Valter says she can, but they have to play a game first. Valter says he wants a tuft of her hair. He then says he makes tiny fishing flies from hair to catch trout. He says it works best with long and pretty hair. Valter snips her hair.

Lejla remembers Valter snipping her hair in the same way when he took her the first time. His hands go around her neck and young Lejla says let’s the finish the book first. He goes into the box and she runs. He screams, but she manages to get outside and flee.



Valter tells Alicia to stay where she is and not to even look at Lejla because she can't be trusted. Valter leaves.

Tomas arrives and asks to speak to Lejla, but Valter says he can’t because she’s not well. He says he wants to talk to her about Louise’s phone. Valter says he will handle it as her father. Tomas grabs a coffee as Valter goes up to Lejla’s room.

Lejla tells Alicia that Valter is an expert lier. She says Alicia must trust her so they can get home. Lejla gives Alicia a code to try on the lock on the box.

Tomas looks at the family photo where Lejla cut out his mother. He pockets the photo quickly as Valter comes back downstairs. Valter gives him Louise’s phone and tells him to throw it away. Tomas says he intends to hand it over to the police.

Valter says he intends to put Lejla on a flight back to America. Tomas asks him to get her to give him a call. Tomas leaves.

Alicia can’t remove the lock to the box. Lejla tells her to hide, and when Valter comes back in, she should run for it and lock the door to the building.

Alicia fails to hide. Valter lays down a plastic sheet on the floor and chillingly tells Alicia she will be with her mummy very soon. He says she's served her purpose.

We go back to the night of the fire. Lejla's mother goes to have a cigarette. We see Valter watching her. In the present, he comments that he saw that fire in her straight away. "You were different from all of the rest," he says. "You fascinated me".

We see young Lejla walking into her home and being grabbed by Valter. "Then you became mine for real." He says he took really good care of her as her dad! She starts crying. He says he can’t let her go.

Tomas looks at the photo and frantically drives back to the house. He then discovers Bjorn dead, and the section of the photo showing his mother. He takes Valter’s gun and phones for backup. He goes searching in the outbuildings and finds Valter’s fishing box with hair inside!

Lejla begs Valter to leave Alicia alone. He says she sounds just like her mother and Louise. He starts strangling Alicia. Lejla starts headbutting the box in an attempt to distract Valter. It works, and he releases Alicia. Valter shouts stop that and Tomas hears. He finds a trap door and heads down.



Tomas bursts in! Valter grabs a pair of scissors and calmly tells Tomas where to shoot him in the head. The police arrive at the house, and they hear two gunshots.

Tomas carries Alicia out, and a bloodied Lejla also emerges. Alicia is reunited with Said. Lejla sinks to her knees in the snow.

Now recovered, Alicia goes to a prison to see Valter, who’s in a wheelchair, suggesting Tomas shot him in the legs. She asks Valter where the other girls are. They are separated by glass. He says it doesn't matter which one of them is behind the glass because he will always be in her mind. He starts talking about their river, which seems to be a hint of where the bodies might be.

Divers search the river and find bodies. Tomas, who amazingly still has a job given the fact that he hid crucial evidence in a murder case, is at the river, as is Lejla. The series ends with a beautiful shot of the countryside.