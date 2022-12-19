My Lady Jane: plot, cast and everything we know

Prepare for a historical comedy with a difference when My Lady Jane, "a sharp-tongued, warm-hearted story full of romance, adventure and fantasy", arrives on Prime Video in 2023.

Adapted from a popular series of novels (opens in new tab) by Cynthia Hand, Brodie Ashton and Jodi Meadows, the show reimagines the story of Lady Jane Grey, who was Queen of England for nine days in 1553.

In real life, Jane was beheaded after being deposed by Queen Mary I, yet this eight-part series tells the story of an irreverent young Tudor woman who is crowned Queen before embarking upon a mission to save a magical people from her political rivals.

Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) and Meredith Glynn (The Boys) are joint showrunners, while Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) will directing the pilot, with all three citing Bridgerton and hit 1980s movie The Princess Bride as major influences.

Here's everything we know about My Lady Jane...

My Lady Jane is currently filming in Britain and the eight-part series is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime at some point in 2023. When we have an official release date, we'll be sure to let you know.

Edward Bluemel plays Guildford Dudley (Image credit: Getty)

My Lady Jane plot

Amazon Prime's synopsis for the series reads as follows...

"In 1553, Lady Jane Grey was crowned Queen of England. Nine days later, she lost the throne—and shortly thereafter, her head. But what if history were different?

"My Lady Janeis a satirical comedic fantasy series that reimagines the rise and reign of Lady Jane Grey. When her ambitious mother sells Jane’s hand to the highest bidder, Jane is dismayed to discover that her dreaded husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley, is an infuriatingly attractive stranger with a dark secret, one that has the potential to get them both killed.

"But there are greater conspiracies afoot, like a plot to murder her cousin, King Edward, and throw the entire kingdom into chaos. A sharp-tongued, warm-hearted story full of romance, adventure and fantasy, My Lady Jane reveals that true love is real, people are not always what they seem, and even doomed heroines can save themselves. Long live the Queen."

Yet those who've read the books will know there's an extra fantastical layer to the story...

In real life, 16th-century England was divided along religious lines, with Edward VI a devout protestant and his sister Mary I a fanatical catholic. Yet the series will see society split into "Verities" — normal people — and "Ethians" — those with the ability to turn into animals. It's a world we can't wait to see on screen!

Jordan Peters plays King Edward (Image credit: Alamy)

Who's in it?

Rising US star Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) will take on the role of Lady Jane Grey, with Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) playing her husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters (Blue Story) will portray the sickly King Edward.

Meanwhile Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Trip) plays Guildford's scheming father, Lord Dudley, Dominic Cooper (Preacher) stars as his rival at court, Seymour and Anna Chancellor (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Split) plays Jane's mother, Frances.

Kate OFlynn (Wanderlust) plays King Edward's sister, Queen Mary, with James Corrigan, Will Keen, Joe Klocek and Abbie Hern also starring.

Is there a trailer?

With filming yet to be completed there's no trailer yet. We'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.