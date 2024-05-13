Summer Baking Championship season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the baking competition

Surf's up in the kitchen this summer as 10 bakers compete for a $25,000 grand prize and the highly coveted title of Summer Baking Champion in Food Network's Summer Baking Championship season 2.

Following hot on the heels of Spring Baking Championship season 10, the summer version of the baking competition is all about warm weather, cool treats and fun in the summer sun.

"As Food Network’s top freshman series in 2023, Summer Baking Championship had audiences hooked on its entertaining summer themed-challenges and exquisite baked creations," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a press release. "In season two audiences are in for an even bigger treat with summer desserts inspired by summer vacations and hot spots that are packed into every episode."

Here's everything we know about Summer Baking Championship season 2.

The season premiere of Summer Baking Championship season 2 is Monday, May 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network.

Here's what we know about the first episode, titled "Beachside Delights":

"Pack your swimsuits! Host Jesse Palmer just got off an airplane and is seeing his beautiful beach rental for the first time — and he's a little hungry. He asks ten amazing bakers to whip up faux ice cream bars in summer flavors. Then while Jesse is chilling at sunset, he gets inspired by a crisp, refreshing drink for some summer cocktail tarts. Judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Damaris Phillips really get into the summer 'spirits' before they decide which baker sails off into the sunset."

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here. We anticipate that it will be available on Discovery Plus.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Summer Baking Championship season 2 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Summer Baking Championship season 2:

"It is a sweet escape this summer on the return of Food Network’s Summer Baking Championship, premiering on Monday, May 13, at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network. Host Jesse Palmer welcomes ten fresh bakers from around the country into the kitchen to prove their baking talents in summer-travel themed challenges. From mile-high berry pies to delectable dessert tacos, the bakers must impress judges Duff Goldman, Carla Hall and Damaris Phillips to claim the title Summer Baking Champion and the grand price of $25,000.

"The competition kicks off with a challenge where the bakers must craft the perfect poolside snack — ice cream bars. However, there’s a twist — no ice cream allowed! The bars must look like ice cream bars, but can only be made of cake or cookies, and need to be beautifully decorated for summer. The baker that wins the pre-heat challenge earns an exclusive upgrade from the 'First Class Station' granting them an advantage in the main heat, where the bakers must utilize ingredients from popular summertime cocktails to create a summer tart. Throughout the season, the bakers will face challenges highlighting the best summer has to offer from tropical fruit to beach vacations. In the semifinals, the challenges celebrate Discovery's Shark Week, requiring the bakers to whip up shark bite cookie bars and shark cage desserts. Then, in the grand finale it's fireworks and flags, as the three remaining bakers celebrate America's birthday by creating a New York City-inspired Fourth of July fireworks cake complete with lights and lasers. In the end, one baker will be crowned Summer Baking Champion and take home $25,000."

Summer Baking Championship season 2 cast

Jesse Palmer, known for his hosting duties on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as well as Spring Baking Championship, hosts Summer Baking Championship season 2.

The contestants are also showing off their tasty treats to a panel of esteemed judges: Carla Hall (The Chew), Duff Goldman (Ace of Cakes) and Damaris Phillips (Food Network Star).

Here are the 10 bakers competing for the big prize:

Vonshia Brown (Los Angeles)

Tara Canaday (Cumberland, Maine)

Austin Granados (Manitoba, Canada)

Chris Jara (San Antonio)

Rob Lough (Houston)

Dominick Miller (Santa Rosa, Calif.)

Nayibe Renaud (Henderson, Nev.)

German Rizzo (Glen Cove, N.Y.)

Stephanie Tucci (Ontario, Canada)

Karol Zapata (Queens, N.Y.)

Summer Baking Championship season 2 trailer

Take a look at the preview of Summer Baking Championship season 2 below.