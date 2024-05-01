Selena + Restaurant: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the culinary series

Selena Gomez is an Emmy-nominated actress and Grammy-nominated musician. She's also shown off her culinary skills with her home cooking show Selena + Chef (which was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, we might add). Now she's taking her cooking skills outside of her home kitchen in Selena + Restaurant.

"After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world," Gomez said in a statement. "You'll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all."

Here's everything we know about Selena + Restaurant.

Selena + Restaurant premieres Thursday, May 2, at 7 pm ET/PT on Food Network. It will be followed by another new episode at 7:30 pm ET/PT. Episodes will also be available to stream on Max.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll add it for you right here.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

Selena + Restaurant premise

Here's the official synopsis of Selena + Restaurant from Food Network:

"Global megastar Selena Gomez takes the next step in her culinary adventure as she heads out of her home kitchen and into the professional kitchens of some of LA's hottest restaurants in Selena + Restaurant, premiering Thursday, May 2, with double episodes at 7 pm and 7:30 pm ET/PT on Food Network. Gomez will be accompanied by best friend, Raquelle Stevens, as her cooking skills are put to the test by the best in the business. Over six episodes, chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Muñoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make each restaurant's menu. Each chef will also highlight a charity that is meaningful to them during each episode, with all of the featured non-profits receiving a donation to further their cause."

Selena + Restaurant cast

Selena Gomez currently stars in Only Murders in the Building; her acting career dates back to roles in Barney & Friends, Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place. She's enjoyed a very successful acting and music career, and now she's added cooking to her robust repertoire.

Gomez will be joined this season by her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, and several famous celebrity chefs, including Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Muñoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron.

Selena + Restaurant trailer

Take a look at what you can expect in these previews of Selena + Restaurant below:

🔥 @selenagomez EXCLUSIVE 🔥 She gives us a sneak peek at what's in store on #SelenaAndRestaurant as she steps out of her own kitchen and into hot-shot LA restaurants to learn their techniques and flavors 🤩 Don't miss back-to-back premieres on Thursday @ 7|6c! pic.twitter.com/mKocLqvsLXApril 30, 2024