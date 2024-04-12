24 in 24: Last Chef Standing — release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the Food Network series

Spring it a great time for new shows on Food Network. Following on the heels of Best Bite in Town and Wildcard Kitchen comes 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, an innovative new cooking competition that will turn up the heat for a full 24-hours.

24 chefs will go to battle, taking on 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive hours. The winner will take home $50,000 cash and "the trip of a lifetime."

In a press release, co-host Michael Symon talked about how the show represents an aspect of life as a chef. "This competition is as extreme as it sounds. Chefs often talk about the 24/7 nature of our industry, but this is the first competition to truly capture that intensity."

"It's a culinary battle like no other with surprising twists and curveballs along the way. It's a test of endurance, creativity, and collaboration that push these chefs to their limits," added fellow co-host Esther Choi.

Here's everything we know about 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing premieres Sunday, April 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing premise

Here's the synopsis of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing from Food Network: "Michael Symon and Esther Choi host the new series 24 In 24: Last Chef Standing, premiering on Sunday, April 14th at 8 pm ET/PT, Food Network's most ambitious and grueling culinary competition to date. Featuring 24 talented and fearless chefs who take on 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive, non-stop hours, the 24-hour competition takes the chefs to the extreme, demanding they display the skills, creativity and stamina needed to be an elite chef. At the end of the 24 hours, there can be only one true master left standing - and it's one selected by expert judges Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. The chef who cooked the best, for the longest and outlasted the competition will take home $50,000 and win a trip of a lifetime."

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing cast

Celebrity chefs Michael Symon and Esther Choi host 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. They will be joined by expert judges Eric Adjepong (host of Wildcard Kitchen), Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila (from best Bite in Town), Bryan Voltaggio, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson.

The 24 chefs competing in the show are: Carlos Anthony, Gabriella Baldwin, Emilie Rose Bishop, Josephine Clemens, Chris Dodson, Kess Eshun, Elizabeth Falkner, Declan Horgan, Christopher Ingram, Airis Johnson, Matt Jordan, Camille La Caer, Danielle Lee, Mika Leon, Chris Oh, Viet Pham, Marc Quinones, Nadine Charlie Ray, Chad Rosenthal, Vijay Sadhu, Aarthi Sampath, Martel Stone, Michael Toscano, and Marcel Vigneron.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing trailer

Take a look at the clips from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing below:

2 days to go until the premiere of #24In24: Last Chef Standing 🕓If you think you know what to expect, no you don't. For 24 ambitious (and crazy?!) chefs, this is about to be the wildest day of their lives 🔥 Tune in on Sunday @ 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/02bLLkNqeGApril 12, 2024 See more

Our eyes the moment @jettila cracked the eggs on this Jian Bing 🤩Jet made this in honor of the contestants making an epic egg dish on the premiere of #24In24: Last Chef Standing!! Tune in as he judges this Sunday @ 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/eU15qQI0pFApril 12, 2024 See more