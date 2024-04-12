Best Bite in Town: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know about the new Guy Fieri series

Following fast on the heels of Tournament of Champions season 5 is Guy Fieri's newest Food Network original series, Best Bite in Town.

Fieri has called upon his pal Noah Cappe and their famous foodie friends, known as the Bite Club, who will travel around and sample the best eats and treats in every place they visit as they seek out the best bites each town has to offer.

"For years, I’ve been rollin’ out to towns big and small lookin’ for joints serving up amazing dishes. But no matter how many miles I put on the Camaro, I just can’t fit ‘em all into DDD. So, I’ve called in my buddy Noah Cappe and the Bite Club to help me out and they are hittin’ the road to find some killer small-town dishes on their own," said Fieri in a press release. "But of course, I’ve gotta mix it up a bit, so we’re throwin’ in a dash of competition!"

Here's everything we know about Best Bite in Town.

Best Bite in Town premieres Friday, April 12, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network and can be streamed the following day on Max.

As of this writing, we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

Best Bite in Town premise

Here's the synopsis of Best Bite in Town from Food Network:

"While Executive Producer Guy Fieri’s schedule is packed visiting restaurants across the country on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, he is calling upon his pal Noah Cappe to help find the Best Bite In Town on the new Food Network series, premiering on Friday, April 12th at 9pm ET/PT. In each episode, Noah assembles a Bite Club, featuring two chefs including, Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. Together, they explore the local food scene in cities across the country, visiting six of the most popular spots in each one. After scouring the town and tasting a wide variety of cuisines, Noah and the Bite Club nominate three exceptional dishes to present to a panel of esteemed culinary judges to determine the Best Bite In Town.

"Guy has selected restaurants in each city for Noah and his Bite Club to check out. Once in town, they each choose two spots to visit to see if their dishes are worthy. From indulging in Banh Mi in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to savoring an authentic sushi experience in Davis, California, and enjoying oysters in Placerville, California, they are on the hunt for the most amazing local dish. This culinary journey leaves no stone unturned as they also sample tacos in Joplin, Missouri, relish a mouthwatering vegan meal in Paducah, Kentucky and delight in gourmet pizza in Clarksville, Tennessee. But they can each only nominate one extraordinary dish for the final showdown, where an expert panel of judges evaluate the three nominated dishes and crown one as the Best Bite In Town."

Best Bite in Town cast

Noah Cappe will host Best Bite in Town. Cappe, who hails from Canada, is an actor and television personality. He's known for roles in Hallmark's Good Witch franchise and numerous hosting gigs including Food Network's Wall of Chefs and Carnival Eats, as well as The Bachelorette Canada.

Joining Cappe are members of the elite Bite Club including famed celebrity chefs Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequiera and Jet Tila.

Best Bite in Town trailer

Take a look at these posts from Food Network offering a glimpse of what's to come in Best Bite in Town!

.@GuyFieri's potato skins are STUFFED with brie, prosciutto + cremini mushrooms, guaranteed to give you the best bite 😉Catch @guyfieri during the series premiere of #BestBiteInTown, tomorrow @ 9|8c 🍴Get the recipe: https://t.co/kNDC8bvTPg pic.twitter.com/0DTHI1wp8uApril 11, 2024 See more

Play a quick game of Best and Worst with @JetTila + @TiffaniFaison!! 😁 Do you agree with their opinions? 👀Catch @JetTila + @TiffaniFaison on the series premiere of #BestBiteInTown TONIGHT @ 9|8c! 😋 pic.twitter.com/9J1a6CnLOLApril 12, 2024 See more