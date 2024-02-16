Tournament of Champions season 5: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Guy Fieri cooking competition

Get ready for one of the wildest cooking competitions of all as Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions returns for season 5. This season 32 chefs compete for a $150,000 cash prize.

Guy Fieri once again serves as the host and master of ceremonies for the big competition. Like Next Level Chef season 3 star Gordon Ramsay, Fieri has built a culinary empire and Fieri calls the Food Network his home.

"As the wildest, most anticipated culinary competition year-after-year, you know that we had to go big for season five," Fieri told Food Network. "So here’s the deal, in order to win, you’ve gotta either be a past champ or take down a champ, as all the winners from previous seasons are back to defend their titles. We're crankin’ up the already fierce competition with heated culinary rivalries, wild cards and of course, off-the-charts flavor on Tournament of Champions V!"

Here's everything we know about Tournament of Champions season 5.

Tournament of Champions season 5 premieres Sunday, February 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

We don't have any information about a premiere date for Tournament of Champions season 5 in the UK, but previous seasons are available to stream now on Discovery Plus.

Tournament of Champions season 5 premise

Here's the premise for Tournament of Champions season 5 from Food Network: "The skills and abilities of 32 of the most talented chefs from the East and West Coast, including all four previous champions, will be pushed to the limit in the most difficult sudden-death, bracket-style culinary competition. The pressure is intense, and emotions are high as the elite chefs do not know who their opponents will be and what challenges the randomizer will dish out, getting progressively harder and harder in each round. Each battle will feature blind judging by some of the biggest names in the food world as the competitors watch their critiques from backstage. After 8 weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and the largest cash prize in the history of the tournament of $150,000."

Tournament of Champions season 5 cast

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri serves as the host and MC for Tournament of Champions season 5. Fieri is known for his Food Network series including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games.

Fieri will be joined by Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner, who will provide play-by-play on all the action, along with Guy's son Hunter Fieri, who will provide interviews and insight from backstage and behind the scenes.

Guest judges this season will include some of the biggest names in food, including Donatella Arpaia, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Susan Feniger, Lorena Garcia, Carla Hall, Michael Mina, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton, Ming Tsai, Michael White, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian and Andrew Zimmern.

Here are the 32 chefs competing in Tournament of Champions season 5:

East Coast: Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, season 2 champion Maneet Chauhan, Tobias Dorzon, season 3 champion Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Jose Garces, Stephanie Izard, Marc Murphy, Britt Rescigno, Jonathon Sawyer and Dale Talde.

West Coast: Carlos Anthony, Shirley Chung, season 4 champion Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Adam Sobel, Casey Thompson, Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio, season 1 champion Brooke Williamson and Lee Anne Wong.

Tournament of Champions season 5 trailer

Take a look at an extended sneak peek from the premiere of Tournament of Champions season 5 below.