Spring Baking Championship: release date, trailer, premise, cast and everything we know about the Food Network series

It's time to bake with the return of the Spring Baking Championship on Food Network. 12 bakers will be heading to the Spring Baking kitchen to put together the tastiest and most lavish treats under the sun in a supersized competition.

This season, bakers will be challenged by competitions celebrating a wide range of springtime activities and events including Earth Day, Jazz Fest and Derby Day. The top baker over the course of the competition will take home $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

"Spring Baking Championship is the ultimate celebration of delectable desserts," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a press release. "Viewers will be captivated by the creativity of the talented bakers as they make the most eye-popping creations."

Spring Baking Championship joins Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions season 5, which premiered in February.

Here's everything we know about the new season of Spring Baking Championship.

12 contestants, 1 winner 🏆 $25,000 on the line 💰A new season of #SpringBakingChampionship starts Monday @ 8|7c! 🌸🍰 pic.twitter.com/SPKWlAV8R9February 28, 2024 See more

The Spring Baking Championship premieres with a special two-hour episode on Monday, March 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

Here's what we know about the first episode:

"In the premiere, 12 bakers enter the Spring Baking kitchen to get the celebration started with some fun in the sun as they are tasked with creating sweet treats inspired by a tropical spring break. With two hours on the clock, the bakers must create a dessert that takes the judges on a spring break adventure using ingredients and flowers found on a tropical trip."

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here. We anticipate that it will be available on Discovery Plus.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Spring Baking Championship premise

Here's the synopsis of Spring Baking Championship from Food Network:

"Spring Baking Championship kicks off with a two-hour episode on Monday, March 4th at 8 pm ET/PT. In the premiere, 12 bakers enter the Spring Baking kitchen to get the celebration started with some fun in the sun as they are tasked with creating sweet treats inspired by a tropical spring break. With two hours on the clock, the bakers must create a dessert that takes the judges on a spring break adventure using ingredients and flowers found on a tropical trip. Over the course of the competition, the bakers face themed challenges including, floral dome cakes for the Spring equinox, ice cream filled baked Alaska desserts decorated to resemble different geographical locations and cocktail flavored eclairs inspired by the Kentucky Derby.

"In the two-part finale it’s the biggest celebration of all – weddings! Two of the bottom bakers face off on Monday, April 29th at 8 pm ET/PT in a challenge where they honor the wedding tradition of 'something borrowed' by borrowing recipes from the other bakers. Then on Monday, May 6th at 8 pm ET/PT, the three remaining bakers must design and create a dream wedding cake inspired by stain glass. Only one baker is crowned the new Spring Baking Champion and takes home the cash prize."

Spring Baking Championship cast

Spring has (almost) sprung, which means it's time for #SpringBakingChampionship and all things sweet, colorful and bright! 🌸💐@JessePalmerTV returns to host, with @duffgoldman, @kardea_brown + @nancyfullerco returning as judges! Don't miss the season premiere, Monday @ 8|7c!… pic.twitter.com/PkKg6vH6xuMarch 1, 2024 See more

Jesse Palmer, known for his hosting duties on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, hosts the Spring Baking Championship.

The contestants will be showing off their tasty treats to a panel of esteemed judges: Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman.

Spring Baking Championship trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the new season of Spring Baking Championship below: