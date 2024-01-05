The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks — are there more episodes?

If you’re someone who got lost in the world of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, we can hardly blame you as the docuseries is truly one of the most baffling, yet captivating, stories we've ever seen. In a way, it was like watching a circus as so much was going on.

The follow-up component to The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, the latest episodes titled Natalia Speaks shed light on a few aspects of this peculiar case but hardly left viewers with many certainties. So while watchers of the documentary heard some nearly irrefutable proof that Natalia Grace was indeed a child when she was living with the Barnett family and Kristine was painted as the Big Bad Wolf at the center of this scandalous story, at the end of the day, viewers are still left with tons of questions about what actually happened and who did what.

As if the docuseries needed another level of curiosity, in the last few moments of the final episode, audio is played reflecting six months after Antwon and Cythnia Man's adoption of Natalia, and just two weeks before the premiere of Natalia Speaks. In it, Antwon is heard saying, "Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweakin'. I feel like she's the enemy of the house. And she said to us we have held her hostage."

Cynthia followed up her comments with, "Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie. We're done. We're done with her."

Then one of the last things viewers see in the episode are the words, "Natalia's story will continue." This begs the question, are there more episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace on the way?

Are more episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace in the future?

Natalia Grace in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (Image credit: ID)

Officially, we can't say for sure. As of publication, ID didn't confirm what the future of the docuseries would be.

However, the words "Natalia's story will continue" seem to signal that the onscreen tale of Natalia Grace isn't over yet. We're hoping at least one more episode of the documentary is in the works as it has not been revealed what occurred to cause the falling out between Natalia and the Mans.

On one more interesting note, ID President Jason Sarlanis shared the following with The Hollywood Reporter about the plot twist of the Mans claiming to be done with Natalia:

"We genuinely thought Natalia had found a happy ending with her new family, so you can imagine we were all thoroughly shocked when that call came from the Mans. Our series was already finished and locked, but we instantly mobilized with our producers to ensure that this shocking development was included in our finale. Our viewers are so invested in Natalia's case we felt our series needed to reflect the constantly shifting truth of her situation. One thing has always proven to be true with Natalia's story — nothing is ever what it seems."

If you've missed any of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, you can watch the episodes on Max right now in the US, and on Discovery Plus in the UK.