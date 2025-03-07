Netflix adds chilling documentary about one of America's most notorious criminals

Netflix continues to expand its true crime library today, Friday, March 7, with the latest documentary, CHAOS: The Manson Murders, a deep-dive into one of the most infamous criminals in American history, Charles Manson.

The documentary joins the ranks of other Netflix true crime docs like American Murder: Gabby Petito, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, The Menendez Brothers and Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which all serve as thought-provoking viewing experiences.

CHAOS: The Manson Murders | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

CHAOS: The Manson Murders comes from Oscar-winning director Errol Morris (for The Fog of War) and is based on the book CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O’Neill with Dan Piepenbring. Netflix site Tudum describes the movie by stating:

“The film looks at the covert motives that may have led to the notorious murders. Morris, known for his investigative prowess and compelling storytelling, brings a fresh perspective to this chilling chapter of American history with gripping interviews, shocking archival visuals — and the music of Charles Manson himself."

Now if you’re not familiar with the folklore of Charles Manson, allow us to give you a brief rundown of his crimes as detailed by CNN . In the spring of 1967, he was released from prison and decided to move to San Francisco, where he managed to attract a group of followers. Eventually, these followers even followed him to Spahn Ranch, near Chatsworth, Calif.

In July 1969, Manson follower Bobby Beausoleil killed a music teacher named Gary Hinman at the behest of Manson. Hinman was someone Manson previously knew and who introduced him to Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys.

In August of the same year, under the direction of Manson, some of his followers (Susan Atkins, Tex Watson and Patricia Krenwinkel) murdered five people at the home of movie director Roman Polanski, including his wife, actress Sharon Tate, and Folgers Coffee heiress Abigail Folger. The following night, Manson went with Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel, Linda Kasabian, Leslie Van Houten and Steve “Clem” Grogan in search of more victims, who wind up being Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

Fast forward to December, and Manson, Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Kasabian are indicted for the murders at Polanski’s home, and Van Houten is indicted for the LaBianca murders. While Kasabian is ultimately given immunity in exchange for her testimony, by 1971, the others are sentenced to death. But given the death penalty was abolished in the state of California in 1972, their sentences were commuted to life terms in prison. Beausoleil by the way was convicted for the murder of Hinman, and sentenced to life in prison as well.

Since the story of Manson and his followers came to light in their trials, there has been much discussion about how Manson was able to sway people to such a felonious lifestyle. This conversation will seemingly continue in the brand-new documentary, along with untangling some conspiracy theories surrounding the notorious crimes.

CHAOS: The Manson Murders is now streaming on Netflix.