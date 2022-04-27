Margot Robbie transforms into Barbie in first snap from movie as release date is announced

A first-look image of Margot Robbie in the iconic role of Barbie has been released as the release date for the new live-action movie is announced.

The picture (below) sees former Neighbours star Margot looking perfect for the part as she sits in Barbie's famous pink convertible car wearing a polka dot headband and a huge smile, and while there might still be a bit of a wait for the movie to arrive in theatres, fans have finally been given a release date.

The Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening saw the release date announced as July 21, 2023 — which is also the same release date as Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer.

However, the Barbie movie will have no trouble going head to head with another big movie release, because it has a star-studded cast of its own. Not only has Ryan Gosling been cast as Barbie's dream man, Ken, but Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey and Simu Liu have all been announced as being in the cast, as well as And Just Like That actor Hari Nef.

The first look image of Margot Robbie as Barbie. (Image credit: Warner Bros )

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach, production is already underway on the Mattel Films and Warner Bros project, with Margot Robbie not only starring in the titular role, but the Oscar-nominated actress will also co-produce the movie.

In a press release, Robbie, who has also starred in Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, and Mary Queen of Scots said of the new role: "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

The star also spoke about playing the role of Barbie with British Vogue, stating: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”