It's a Barbie world, as audiences everywhere can now watch Barbie, the brand new movie from Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken.

What to Watch's Barbie review calls the new movie the "perfect summer comedy," and many critics agree, as Barbie has earned a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a positive score of 89%.

We've got all the information you need to watch the 2023 summer blockbuster movie right here.

How to watch Barbie in movie theaters

If you want to watch Barbie sooner rather than later, a trip to the movie theater is required, as Barbie is playing exclusively in theaters upon its release. The good news is that it is available in just about every major market in the world right away.

To find showtimes or buy tickets for Barbie, you can visit the Barbie movie website, the websites of your favorite local movie theater or Fandango, where you can see all locations where the movie is playing in your broader area.

If you're looking for ways to make frequent trips to the movie theaters more affordable, definitely take a look at our guide on movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings, available through many US and UK theater chains, give movie fans free, discounted and/or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Barbie streaming?

You can't stream Barbie at this time. Again, the movie is only playing in movie theaters.

We don't know when Barbie will make its way online (though it'll likely be at least a month from its initial release date), but we're pretty confident that when it heads to a streaming service it'll land first on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service.

Non-Max subscribers will still be able to watch the movie at home eventually, as it will be made available through various digital on-demand platforms (Prime Video, Google Play, etc.) for rental or digital purchase. But again, when Barbie is going to be available for on-demand viewing is still to be announced.

What else to know about Barbie

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the Barbie cast is stacked with big names, including Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gawa, John Cena, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

While serving as director, Greta Gerwig also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

Watch the trailer for Barbie right here.

If you're excited to see Barbie, you may also be interested in the cultural phenomenon that is Barbenheimer, related to Barbie's same-day release as the new Christopher Nolan movie, Oppenheimer.