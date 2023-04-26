Halle Bailey leaves Little Mermaid fans in tears with her rendition of iconic song

Only a month shy from the release of the live adaption of The Little Mermaid, Walt Disney Studios has officially released star Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World." If you haven't had the opportunity to hear the full song, you can check it out now. Fair warning, some may want to have a tissue handy.

The ballad from the original 1989 film was arguably the standout song from the soundtrack aside from "Under the Sea," so there was much anticipation to hear what the full track would sound like in the hands of Bailey, who plays Ariel. While eager fans heard a snippet of the song when the trailer debuted earlier this year, it wasn't until the full track was released on April 26 that they were able to properly weigh in with their opinions.

Listeners are overwhelmingly applauding the Grown-ish actress for her cover. Several of them claiming to have been brought to tears by her "angelic" voice. This reaction appears to be one that is quite common, as The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall shared with Variety (opens in new tab) that after she auditioned for the role of Ariel singing "Part of Your World" he was left crying. Specifically, he stated:

"When she finished, I was in tears because she's so soulful. You could tell right away that she was able to harness Ariel's passion, her fire, her soul, her joy and her heart."

Bailey's costar Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, also stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and shared that she too was incredibly moved after listening to Bailey's cover. You can hear it in McCarthy’s own words just below.

.@MelissaMcCarthy burst into tears when she heard @HalleBailey’s voice on the set of #TheLittleMermaid remake. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/NwfjyLxJQPJune 10, 2022 See more

As we inch closer to the May 26 premiere of The Little Mermaid, would-be viewers will somehow have to contain their excitement. If you're looking to feed your appetite to see the film in the meantime, you can watch the original animated movie on Disney Plus right now and stream the soundtrack for the live-action version beginning on May 19.

Bailey should certainly be happy to hear about all the rave reviews she's receiving for her take on the iconic ballad. You can check out what people have been saying on Twitter for yourself.

Once again, The Little Mermaid premieres exclusively in theaters on May 26.