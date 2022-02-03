‘Scream 6’ announced, cause you can’t keep Ghostface down

Ghostface lives! The iconic killer at the center of the Scream franchise will once again terrorize teens of Woodsboro as a new Scream sequel, the sixth in the franchise, has been greenlit. The news comes following the 2022 reboot/sequel Scream that premiered on Jan. 14 and has earned more than $100 million globally. The Hollywood Reporter was among the first to report the news.

The creative team behind 2022’s Scream have been tapped to return for Scream 6. This will see Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence coming back as directors and the script being written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. No information was given on a release date but things are moving fast with the Scream sequel, as The Hollywood Reporter said that production is expected to begin this summer.

Scream once again saw someone donning the Ghostface mask and going on a killing spree. The roster of suspects/victims for this latest movie included Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Sonia Ammar, as well as legacy Scream actors Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

There was no casting news included as part of the announcement, and we’re not certainly going to spoil all the twists and turns here if you haven’t yet watched Scream.

2022’s Scream was the first in the franchise to not be shepherded by horror icon Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, or original screenwriter Kevin Williamson (though Williamson did serve as an executive producer). However, as What to Watch’s Scream review noted, the latest movie does a good job of honoring Craven and the origins movies’ legacies while also setting the franchise up to follow new characters while still providing the scares and clever meta commentary that has become its signature.

The previous Scream movies are currently available to rent digitally or stream.