John Wick: Chapter 4 first reactions call it one of the best 'action movies ever made'

March is truly the first big movie month of 2023, with a number of high-profile new movies coming out. But perhaps none are more anticipated than John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest entry in the hugely popular action franchise that stars Keanu Reeves as the world's greatest assassin constantly forced to go up against other highly-skilled killers.

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres for general audiences on Friday, March 24, but the action movie held a premiere in London on March 6, as well as some satellite screenings where many critics got to be among the first to lay their eyes on it. While official reviews are currently embargoed, they were allowed to share some initial reactions on social media and they are almost all universally positive, with many saying that John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the best action movies they’ve seen in years and an early contender for best movie of the year.

Molly Edwards, writing for What to Watch's sister site Gamesradar (opens in new tab), called John Wick: Chapter 4 "NEXT LEVEL" with some of the best action sequences of the series helping to make it her favorite movie of the year so far.

#JohnWick4 is NEXT LEVEL. The action sequences are the best of the series, Keanu Reeves is as excellent as always, and some fantastic new characters, locations, and concepts are introduced. My fave movie of the year so far!

She is not alone in that sentiment, as many were blown away by the action and the epic scope of the movie:

#JohnWick4 is, at least from a technical pov, one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made. It's visually gorgeous w/ stunningly complicated & creative setpieces. I honestly don't know how they safely did some of these scenes. It's a towering artistic achievement.

#JohnWickChapter4 is f*cking awesome. Literally had to pick my jaw off the ground from some of the insane and inventive set pieces. You are not prepared for what Keanu does with the dragon's breath shotgun. Also @DonnieYenCT brought his A game. Can't wait to see it again.

Brawny, bold & badass, #JohnWick4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride. A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you'll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever. My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon's Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4

#JohnWick4 is the best movie I've seen in ages!It's like a Greek epic that's, yes, full of unparalleled action (and guns), and the set pieces are phenomenal. But it's also about relationships and love. What a breathtaking, heartrending story! I can't wait to see it again.

I loved John Wick 4. There are some truly jaw-dropping scenes, and you'll never look at stairs the same way again. Donnie Yen is exceptional. One of the best action movies of the last decade, easy. @JohnWickMovie

John Wick: Chapter 4 pushes the envelope in the action genre as we know it. The cast is STACKED and the fight scenes are dynamic! After 4 movies, you'd think there'd be some fatigue. This is not the case, you'll just have to see it for yourself. #JohnWick4

Part of that epic scope is the nearly three-hour runtime that John Wick: Chapter 4 has (the movie officially clocks in at 2 hours and 49 minutes). Many movie fans complain that movies are just getting longer and longer, but those who sat through the most recent John Wick believe that it earns just about every minute, including Cinemablend (opens in new tab)'s Eric Eisenberg.

I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4

#JohnWick4's three-hour runtime makes so much sense when you're going *that* hard. The third act alone... just glorious.

John Wick: Chapter 4 might be a long film, but each hour feels like a movie in itself. There's an excellent homage to The Warriors, and the plot of varying assassins trying to kill John carries the whole film. Keanu Reeves and Co. put on a true action spectacle. #JohnWickChapter4

I was blown away by many of the action sequences in #JohnWickChapter4. This is definitely the biggest & most badass JOHN WICK movie yet w/ a runtime near 3 hours & an ending everyone will be talking about. No one does action like this - it's on another level. Part 4 simply rules.

One of the few reactions that isn’t a flat out rave comes from Total Film's Jordan Farley, who still praises the movie’s action sequences, but more that they lacked a variety and some of the action isn’t believable.

For better and worse the action almost never stops in #JohnWick4. Moment to moment fight choreography is as thrilling as ever but the set-pieces don't have enough variety to sustain their jumbo size. Wick's Looney Tunes pratfalls stretch credulity, even in a world this heightened

John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Keanu Reeves, joined by a massive ensemble of allies and enemies, including Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena and Clancy Brown. Chad Stahelski returns to direct as he has all of the John Wick movies.

The official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 4 reads: "John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres March 24 around the world exclusively in movie theaters.