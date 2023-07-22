Mr Loverman: cast, plot and everything you need to know

Mr Loverman is a life-affirming gay love story on BBC1. Lennie James won legions of fans with his portrayal of the troubled but lovable Nelly in Save Me, and now he’s taking on the equally complex character of Barrington Jedidiah Walker in Mr Loverman on BBC1.

Based on the bestselling novel Mr Loverman by Bernadine Evaristo, the eight-part series follows Antiguan-born Barrington Walker, known as Barry to his mates, a big character known around his hometown of Hackney for his penchant for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, suspects that Barry has been cheating on her with other women but little does she know that for decades he’s been having a passionate love affair with his best friend and soulmate Morris. And now he’s hit 70, Barry has some big choices to make that will rock his family to its foundations. Talking about the series, which has been described as ‘an incisive portrait of a family, exploring aspirations and regret, parenthood, and social expectations about sexual orientation and love’,

Lennie James says, “I can't wait to get Barrington's swagger on and help tell this crucial and complicated love story. As funny as it is sad. As full of heart as it is heartache.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Mr Loverman on BBC1….

Mr Loverman is an eight-part series to be shown on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer but it’s not likely to hit our screens until 2024. As soon as we hear of a release date, we’ll post it on here.

Is there a trailer for Mr Loverman?

No, but it’s early days as filming on Mr Loverman isn’t starting until late 2023. If and when the BBC release a trailer, we’ll put it up on this page.

Mr Loverman plot

Mr Loverman follows Barrington ‘Barry’ Walker, who has a big personality and a dapper sense of style. He was born in Antigua but lives in Hackney, east London, and even at 70 has quite a way with the ladies. His wife Carmel senses that he’s had affairs with other women over the years but has no idea that Barry’s real love is for his best friend Morris. Now he’s entering a new stage of his life, Barry must decide whether to finally be himself, and embrace his sexuality, or continue to conform to the societal expectations around him. And if he’s true to himself, it means hurting Carmel, his daughters and maybe even his lover.

Mr Loverman cast — Lennie James as Barry

The main star of Mr Loverman is Lennie James who plays Barry, a man carrying a heavy secret. He’s best known for playing Nellie in the hit series Save Me. He has also starred in Line of Duty, Cold Feet, 24 Hour Party People, The Walking Dead, Lie to Me, Jericho and Get On Up.

Mr Loverman star Lennie James attending the Fear The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic Con in 2019. (Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Mr Loverman?

The remaining cast for Mr Loverman has yet to be announced but as soon as we hear who else is starring, we’ll update you on here. We can't wait to find out who plays Barry's wife Carmel and best pal Morris.

Behind the scenes and more on Mr Loverman

Mr Loverman will be directed by Hong Khaou (Baptiste, Lilting, Monsoon). It will be executive produced by Faye Ward, Hannah Farrell and Hannah Price for Fable Pictures, and Jo McClellan for the BBC. Lennie James will executive produce and writer Nathaniel Price will associate produce. Fable Pictures is a SPT-backed company.

Mr Loverman screenwriter Nathaniel Price says: “From the moment I read Mr Loverman I fell in love with Barry, Morris, Carmel and the entire Walker family. Bernardine’s novel is not only a beautiful, truthful story, full deeply human characters, it is a vitally important one. It is unflinching in its challenge of cultural myths and stereotypes, and an exhibition of just how deep and far-reaching the consequences of prejudice and fear can be. It has been an honour and a privilege to have had the chance to adapt this seminal work with the brilliant team at Fable to bring these unforgettable characters to life on screen.”

Faye Ward, Executive Producer for Fable Pictures adds: “We have long been fans of both Bernardine Evaristo’s work and the indomitable Lennie James - to bring the two together in an adaptation of Mr Loverman for the BBC with Nathaniel Price’s superb scripts has been a highlight of Fable Pictures to date. It’s got everything you could wish for in its rich and beautiful story, and dives right to the heart of family with all its complexities.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “Mr Loverman is a must-read novel, and in the skilled hands of Nathaniel, Lennie and the Fable team it’s soon to be must-see television. I can’t think of a more perfect team to bring Bernardine’s exquisite story to the screen.”