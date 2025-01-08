How to watch The Traitors season 3: episode release schedule, streaming options and more for the US reality series

A new host of reality stars, famous siblings and other celebrity personalities are about to head to Scotland to win a big stack of cash, when The Traitors season 3 hits screens from Thursday, January 9.

The Traitors is a competition show that sees a group of contestants compete in challenges to increase a prize pool pot, all while 'traitors' work in their midst to eliminate people to win the money for themselves. The US version is unique in that its cast is made up of 'famous' personalities.

Season 3 sees regular host Alan Cummings joined by alumni from The Bachelorette, Survivor, Real Housewives and Big Brother as well as WWE's Nikki Garcia, Zac Efron's brother Dylan, and also a British aristocrat.

Each year, Traitors ends up being one of the talked-about reality TV shows that keeps us through the winter months, and there's no reason why that wouldn't be the case for season 3.

So here's how to watch The Traitors season 3 from around the world.

How to watch The Traitors season 3 in the US

If you live in the US, then you've got one easy way to watch The Traitors season 3: the streaming service Peacock. The show won't air on cable or on any live channel as it's exclusive for the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its standard tier, which includes commercials, or $13.99 for its ad-free option. There are also annual equivalents for $79.99 and $139.99 respectively, and sometimes other Peacock deals bring the price down.

The first three episodes of The Traitors season 3 arrive to Peacock on Thursday, January 9, and the majority of the rest arrive weekly from then on. There will be twelve episodes in total and we have the release schedule for the first eleven, which includes the finale, but we don't know when the reunion will take place just yet.

Here's that episode release schedule:

Episode 1 – Thursday, January 9

Episode 2 – Thursday, January 9

Episode 3 – Thursday, January 9

Episode 4 – Thursday, January 16

Episode 5 – Thursday, January 23

Episode 6 – Thursday, January 30

Episode 7 – Thursday, February 6

Episode 8 – Thursday, February 13

Episode 9 – Thursday, February 20

Episode 10 – Thursday, February 27

Episode 11 – Thursday, March 6

Can you watch The Traitors season 3 in the UK

At the time of writing, no release plan for The Traitors season 3 has been confirmed for the UK (that is, for the US version of the show, as the UK Traitors season 3 aired in December).

However all past seasons of The Traitors US have eventually made their way to BBC's iPlayer, and therefore it stands to reason that the third season will too. We'll hopefully hear more information towards the end of the series' run in March.

Can you watch The Traitors season 3 in Australia

In Australia, there's been no solid news on when The Traitors season 3 will be shown, however there's good reason to believe it'll make its way to 10Play at some point in the near future.

That's because the first two seasons of the show are available on the free streaming platform right now (and one is also on Paramount Plus). We'll hopefully hear word on if and when season 3 will land there around late February or March.

How to watch The Traitors season 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Traitors season 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!