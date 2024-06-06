Peacock's The Traitors season 3: cast and everything we know about the reality series

Without question, Peacock's The Traitors season 2 provided some of the best reality TV moments of 2024, so it's not a surprise that many fans can't wait to watch Peacock's The Traitors season 3.

The series has proven to be quite the standout among competition series as it mixes mystery and mind-blowing plot twists with quotable lines and gif-worthy scenes offered up by the celebrity contestants. So what happens in the brand-new season.?

Here’s what we know about Peacock’s The Traitors season 3.

Peacock's The Traitors season 3 does not yet have a release date, but it's been promised that the new episodes are "coming soon." Once an official date is announced, we'll provide an update.

However, when the new season does kick off, it will do so on Peacock in the US, so you'll need a subscription to watch. Currently, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.

In the UK, we expect the season to air on BBC iPlayer.

Peacock's The Traitors season 3 cast

Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Image credit: Peacock)

There are plenty of familiar faces in the new season of the series, but we are most intrigued by the Housewives joining the fold. Since Phaedra Parks pretty much set a standard last season, they have big shoes to fill. Season 3 contestants from the various Housewife franchises include Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14), Dorinda Melody (The Real Housewives of New York/The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy) and Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8).

On another note, the British royal we teased as part of the cast is none other than Lord Ivar Mountbatten. Check out the full list of Peacock’s The Traitors season 3 cast below:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Also, here is an official casting announcement video.

The Traitors season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the competition series:

"The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

"Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."

Peacock's The Traitors season 3 trailer

A trailer for the new season hasn't been released yet. Once one becomes available, we'll place it here.