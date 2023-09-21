Peacock's The Traitors season 2: cast and everything we know about the series

After a triumphant first-season run, the competition series based on the Dutch show De Verraders is back with Peacock's The Traitors season 2. It continues to follow a group of contestants made up of some big names in reality TV who must rely on their instincts and minimal clues in trying to determine who among them is sabotaging their efforts to win the grand prize. With the season 2 cast consisting of some well-known Real Housewives, The Challenge vets and a cast member fresh off his stint from Love Island USA, this season should prove quite interesting.

Here’s what we know about Peacock’s The Traitors season 2.

A release date has not yet been announced for Peacock’s The Traitors season 2. However, Peacock did say that the new episodes will start streaming sometime "early next year."

No details yet on when the new season may debut in the UK.

Peacock's The Traitors season 2 trailer

We’re still waiting for an official trailer to become available. When one does, we’ll be sure to place it here.

Peacock’s The Traitors premise

Here is the official synopsis of the competition series:

"The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

"Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."

Peacock's The Traitors season 2 cast

Shereé Whitfield (Image credit: Derek White/Bravo)

Looking at the list of cast members, there are a few that stand out to us. For example, Real Housewives of Atlanta pros, Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks are front and center in the competition. Whitfield just wrapped The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, and considering she went head-to-head in a battle of shade-throwing with Kandi at the reunion, The Traitors may be a nice change of pace. Parks on the other hand, is always entertaining to watch. Since leaving RHOA, she’s appeared in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 and is featured in Married to Medicine season 10.

We also can’t help but take notice that Love Island USA season 5’s Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen is also in the cast. Considering how nice and congenial he was in the Love Island villa, we hope he’s one of the Faithful as we don’t think he’d fare well as a Traitor.

Check out the full list of Peacock’s The Traitors season 2 cast below:

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (basketball player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes "MJ" Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas)

How to watch Peacock’s The Traitors

Peacock’s The Traitors streams exclusively in the US on Peacock. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

In the UK, episodes can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.