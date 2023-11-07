The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

After teasing longtime fans of the Real Housewives world that the OGs of the New York City franchise could possibly return in some capacity, the powers that be are making things official with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. The new series not only stars cast members like Luann, who has been with the show since the first season, but it also stars popular personalities such as Sonja (both of appeared together in Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake).

When The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 aired with a completely new cast featuring Ubah, Jessel, Jenna, Sai, Brynn and Erin, many longtime fans of the franchise couldn't help but be reminded of the OGs that started the franchise. So this new installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip comes at a great time.

What else can you expect from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy? Here's what we know.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premieres on Thursday, December 14, on Peacock. The series is expected to air on Hayu in the UK.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer

Judging by the trailer, if you were a fan of the antics of the OG cast, then you'll be a fan of the series. Take a look at the clip for yourself.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premise

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Over a decade after first appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy reunites pop culture icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime. The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy cast

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan (Image credit: Bravo )

Helping to offer fans episodes of RHONY nostalgia are Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. Luann and Ramona were previously on the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, while Dorinda was featured in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is a Peacock Original series. Those hoping to watch season 3 episodes need to have a subscription to Peacock. Currently, the streamer offers a few different subscription options.

Episodes are expected to air on Hayu in the UK.