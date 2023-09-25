RHONY's Jessel reveals a 'checklist' of slights by costars and fans are absolutely loving it

RHONY's Jessel may not have been one of the main combatants during the big blowout fight of Sunday night's episode — that would be her The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 co-stars Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan, who were still embroiled in their "phone frenzy" feud — but she still managed to throw a few metaphorical punches.

After Erin and Ubah continue their argument at the beach bar during their last day in Anguilla, leading to Erin storming off from the group with Jenna in tow, Jessel has an epiphany: "Now that everything is coming to the surface [between Erin and Ubah], I'm starting to realize who is driving all of this stuff," she says.

Erin and Jessel have had a passive-aggressive relationship throughout the entire RHONY reboot. Apparently, the latter has been keeping tabs on all of the slights that have been lobbed against her by her fellow NYC housewife. It all comes to a head this week when Brynn reveals Erin called Jessel "a dumb-dumb" behind her back.

"Who is she to make that f***ing judgment? I don't get f***ing angry; I'm f***ing pissed. Listen: I have been playing nice in the sandpit. There have been things that have been building up that I have literally said nothing about. I let it f***ing go, now it's too much. Now, with what you've told me, that she's painted me out to be this person? How f***ing low," Jessel tells Brynn and Ubah during the ride back to the group's villa. "I have a f***ing checklist that I have been keeping in my phone about this bitch. A bullet-point list."

"Jessel's a gangster! We've got Al Capone in the backseat right now!" Brynn jokes.

"When someone rubs me the wrong way, I start making a checklist," Jessel says in a confessional. "If you rub me the wrong way once, it's mental. Twice? It's on my phone. You don't want to be a f***ing Persian rug, on the floor, for everyone to walk over."

"Number one is, f*** you," Jessel reads from the list. "When these girls abandoned you for Casa Cipriani, I f***ing stayed with your dumb ass and had dinner. Number two, you f***ing tell me that I'm 'used to being catered to?!' No one and nothing has catered to me."

"This list is longer than a CVS receipt!" Brynn cracks up.

Fans react to Jessel from RHONY's "hilarious" checklist:

And Brynn isn't the only one loving Jessel's petty side. Real Housewives fans were also cheering on the New York star for keeping receipts on her frenemy. Here's what they're saying on social media:

Jessel was made to be on Housewives!! Can not wait to see how this checklist helps her at the reunion!! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/vE8COpujfDSeptember 25, 2023 See more

OMG - Jessel is the comedic relief we need with this group. Her checklist. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I need to learn how to make lists on my phone. #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Jessel and this checklist 😭 #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Brynn saying Jessel’s checklist about Erin is longer than a CVS receipt 😂#RHONY pic.twitter.com/qXuWaqz1qASeptember 25, 2023 See more

Jessel’s checklist has me hollering because she’s so serious 😭😂 #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

jessel and this anti-erin checklist #rhony pic.twitter.com/56qpIiNpOCSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Jessel making a checklist on her phone of all the times Erin pissed her off is peak Scorpio. We keep track and receipts 🦂♏️ #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Ok Jessel!!! The checklist🔥😆#RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

#RHONY Jessel's checklist on Erin pic.twitter.com/f0lNbGLQeZSeptember 25, 2023 See more

jessels profanity-laden checklist of transgrsssions I - 😭😭😭😭 #rhonySeptember 25, 2023 See more

This checklist is what I needed to wake up from this episode 😹😩 #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

We love a checklist queen 👸 #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Jessel has a checklist in her phone! She's been WAITING!!!!!! #RHONYSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Jessel is engaging. I am here for it. You better read that checklist sis! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/X2JVgZwdXVSeptember 25, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 air Sundays on Bravo and then are available to stream the next day on Peacock.