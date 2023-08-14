Who's right in the Erin and Jessel feud? RHONY fans weigh in

By Christina Izzo
published

Erin and Jessel from RHONY had it out during the August 13 episode, and viewers are taking sides.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20119 -- Pictured: (l-r) Erin and Jessel
Erin and Jessel on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Image credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty)

There have been infamous feuds throughout RHONY history: are Erin and Jessel joining those dramatic ranks? 

On the August 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, the growing tension between Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank started to bubble over after Jessel called the former a "cackling hag" and Erin called the latter a "princess" who was "catered to." 

Both Erin and Jessel have weathered their fair share of drama this season already, the former with co-stars Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield during Restaurant-gate and the latter over "hideous" lingerie from Jenna Lyons. But this week, it was their turn to go head-to-head, with two very awkward conversations over meals. 

During the first, with the rest of the RHONY crew present, Erin confronted Jessel for allegedly calling her and Sai "cackling hags" during their weekend getaway at Erin's Sag Harbor house. 

"I said you guys were a bunch of cackling hags. It's a British term!" Jessel tried to explain, adding in a confessional: "Erin's like a cat, she's waiting to pounce on everything I say." When Brynn asked if she wanted to take the comment back, Jessel responded: "No. I said it!"

"Jessel says whatever the hell she wants at any time and she doesn't think of the repercussions. Should I call you a stupid b****?" Erin said in a confessional.

Then, when Jessel mentioned something about her work, Erin was confused: "I didn't know you were currently working?" Jessel took the question as "so condescending." 

"I've been a fashion publicist for over 20 years, I've worked my whole life. I don't know why she was so confused," Jessel remarked. 

Later, Jessel invited Erin out to coffee to discuss her feelings one-on-one. "Jessel and I are not in a place where we're going for coffee, so she must want to talk to me about something. Maybe she realizes that she was annoying AF in the Hamptons?" Erin said in a confessional.

After slighting Erin's neighborhood of Tribeca, calling it "up and coming" ("It's literally the most expensive zip code," Erin retorted), Jessel asked her about her mood the earlier evening: "I wanted to grab a coffee with you because I felt like I walked in... and you were not your usual warm self. I wanted to make sure everything was good?"

"To be honest with you, I feel like we're just very different people," Erin responded. "I just sometimes don't understand the way you are. It almost makes me uncomfortable."

"I don't have time for like fake friends, so, like, cheers to that," Jessel told her. 

"It's very hard for me to have a conversation with someone who won't see their part in any situation," Erin said in a confessional, calling Jessel a "lunatic" when she exited their meeting. 

"I'm really disappointed, I really had the purest of intentions of connecting with Erin... but I feel like we took five steps backward instead of moving forward," Jessel said. 

RHONY fans choose sides in the Erin and Jessel feud

Naturally, RHONY fans had plenty to say about the argument between Erin and Jessel, and have taken to social media to choose sides in the feud:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Real Housewives of New York airs Sunday at 9pm on Bravo. It streams the next day on Peacock.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 