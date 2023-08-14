Who's right in the Erin and Jessel feud? RHONY fans weigh in

Erin and Jessel on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

There have been infamous feuds throughout RHONY history: are Erin and Jessel joining those dramatic ranks?

On the August 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, the growing tension between Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank started to bubble over after Jessel called the former a "cackling hag" and Erin called the latter a "princess" who was "catered to."

Both Erin and Jessel have weathered their fair share of drama this season already, the former with co-stars Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield during Restaurant-gate and the latter over "hideous" lingerie from Jenna Lyons. But this week, it was their turn to go head-to-head, with two very awkward conversations over meals.

During the first, with the rest of the RHONY crew present, Erin confronted Jessel for allegedly calling her and Sai "cackling hags" during their weekend getaway at Erin's Sag Harbor house.

"I said you guys were a bunch of cackling hags. It's a British term!" Jessel tried to explain, adding in a confessional: "Erin's like a cat, she's waiting to pounce on everything I say." When Brynn asked if she wanted to take the comment back, Jessel responded: "No. I said it!"

"Jessel says whatever the hell she wants at any time and she doesn't think of the repercussions. Should I call you a stupid b****?" Erin said in a confessional.

Then, when Jessel mentioned something about her work, Erin was confused: "I didn't know you were currently working?" Jessel took the question as "so condescending."

"I've been a fashion publicist for over 20 years, I've worked my whole life. I don't know why she was so confused," Jessel remarked.

Later, Jessel invited Erin out to coffee to discuss her feelings one-on-one. "Jessel and I are not in a place where we're going for coffee, so she must want to talk to me about something. Maybe she realizes that she was annoying AF in the Hamptons?" Erin said in a confessional.

After slighting Erin's neighborhood of Tribeca, calling it "up and coming" ("It's literally the most expensive zip code," Erin retorted), Jessel asked her about her mood the earlier evening: "I wanted to grab a coffee with you because I felt like I walked in... and you were not your usual warm self. I wanted to make sure everything was good?"

"To be honest with you, I feel like we're just very different people," Erin responded. "I just sometimes don't understand the way you are. It almost makes me uncomfortable."

"I don't have time for like fake friends, so, like, cheers to that," Jessel told her.

"It's very hard for me to have a conversation with someone who won't see their part in any situation," Erin said in a confessional, calling Jessel a "lunatic" when she exited their meeting.

"I'm really disappointed, I really had the purest of intentions of connecting with Erin... but I feel like we took five steps backward instead of moving forward," Jessel said.

RHONY fans choose sides in the Erin and Jessel feud

Naturally, RHONY fans had plenty to say about the argument between Erin and Jessel, and have taken to social media to choose sides in the feud:

Erin is getting on my nerve. And Brynn too. Jessel did one thing wrong at the Hamptons and it didn’t involve them. They are acting like she did everything wrong. J saying cackling hags is not the same as someone saying you are catered to. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/xdNZv7zj71August 14, 2023 See more

I have a feeling that Erin is not used to others being blunt with her. Your house was cold, your WiFi wasn’t working, and the night gown (cuz it wasn’t lingerie) was ugly. Jessel is not wrong. #rhony pic.twitter.com/x574OjlhKHAugust 14, 2023 See more

I’m here for Jessel and Brynn roasting Erin for this Star Jones wedding affair. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/AcMmNGaZCIAugust 14, 2023 See more

Jessel complains about Erin’s accommodations, so Erin finds something to complains about with Jessel - the wine. We see how you’re moving 😏 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/c4c53mIHQOAugust 14, 2023 See more

Aht aht I don’t like Erin. She is so condescending. And I am lost!! When in that conversation Jessel said she doesn’t support women?? #RHONYAugust 14, 2023 See more

Jessel came in like a snake waiting to strike at Erin. She wanted to fight with Erin and have a thing for the season #RHONYAugust 14, 2023 See more

This argument between Erin and Jessel is so Housewives!! From the not knowing Jessel was working, to calling her a princess and Jessel calling Erin condescending and TriBeCa Up and coming… I love #RHONY pic.twitter.com/oZX8v6F5BmAugust 14, 2023 See more

Oh, MY BAD! Erin DID NOT call Jessel a princess. Jessel introduced the word to the convo. I wish they would’ve did a flashback but it looks like I got it wrong. Point for Erin. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/n7ts65dtgGAugust 14, 2023 See more

Erin going to an event just so Jessel can’t say Erin doesn’t support other women is my kind of petty passive aggressive behavior. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/gBAgO7kEfRAugust 14, 2023 See more

First off Erin, Jessel is a smart woman who has no social skills. She’s insensitive, but so are you Erin. You talk about everyone behind their back if they rub you the wrong way. Jessel & Erin are both insensitive snobs. Period! #RHONYAugust 14, 2023 See more

Erin is twisting what happened at coffee with Jessel. She’s being calculated because she knows these women will side with her. #RHONYAugust 14, 2023 See more

I love that Jessel and Erin are so bothered by each other. They're both annoying in their own way and the combination is magical. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/uzC73U4YX3August 14, 2023 See more

Real Housewives of New York airs Sunday at 9pm on Bravo. It streams the next day on Peacock.