RHONY fans 'teary-eyed' after hearing of Brynn Whitfield's rough childhood

'Brynn is helping a lot of people just by sharing her story.'

She's the bubbly addition to The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, but Brynn Whitfield revealed an unexpected amount of depth on the August 6 episode of the franchise, an already emotional edition that also featured Whitfield's co-stars Erin Lichy burying her grandmother and Ubah Hassan grieving her mother. 

Though Brynn has already been involved in plenty of drama with the other RHONY women this season, including Restaurant gate, the ladies rallied around Whitfield during Sunday's episode. While the rest of the Housewives chatted about their upcoming plans for Thanksgiving, Brynn revealed the holiday season was a hard time for her due to her troubled childhood and family struggles, and instead of spending it with family, she was planning to head to London for a week with her ex-fiancé Gideon.

"I would love an overbearing mother-in-law... that's why I'm friends with all of my exes and their parents," Brynn joked to Jessel Taank and the rest of the RHONY gals over breakfast, before turning serious: "I've never had, like, a real family."

The women decide to throw a "Brynngiving" to cheer up their fellow Housewife, which Sai hosts at her Brooklyn brownstone. "I just relate to Brynn because I know what it feels like to not have family around," Sai explained. "It feels lonely, it feels isolating. So I understand why she just gets up and leaves or always wants to go on a trip with a friend." 

It's at the holiday fete that Brynn grew emotional and disclosed even more details about her upbringing. "My mom had me, my brother and my sister when she was a teenager... and then my father, older," she confided, adding that the only time when the whole family lived together was during the first six months of her life. She was largely raised by her mother's mother, who legally adopted her and her siblings.

"It wasn't a good situation. We were poor as f***, welfare, food stamps, everything," she tearfully told them. "There was, like, abuse and neglect... I wasn’t picked up for like six days or my diaper wasn’t changed."

"Brynn had a really rough history but I didn't realize it was this bad, and it's heartbreaking." Erin said of the confession. 

Fans react to RHONY star Brynn Whitfield's childhood

The episode showed another side of the flirty, fabulous New Yorker. Fans took to social media to praise the reality star for opening up about her difficult past. 

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City premiere Sundays on Bravo. The latest episodes are available to stream on-demand the next day on Peacock.

