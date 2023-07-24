RHONY fans dub Jessel Taank 'so rude' for slighting Jenna's lingerie gift

It looks like Jessel Taank isn't going to win the Miss Congeniality Award from RHONY fans anytime soon.

So far on The Real Housewives of New York City season 14—which airs stateside on Sundays at 9pm on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock—we've already experienced Cheesegate and Restaurantgate. (What was the RHONY restaurant they kept bleeping out in that premiere? Fans think they've figured it out?) And on the July 23 episode, we can now add Pajamagate to the list.

In Sunday's episode, the NYC ladies took a little autumnal trip out to the Hamptons to stay at castmate Erin Lichy's home for three nights. The group proved to be hilariously high maintenance from the jump, with Sai De Silva bringing eight pieces of luggage for the short weekend trip ("Sai packed for every single Instagram post she's gonna post for the next six months," Ubah joked) and Ubah ixnaying Erin's luxurious caviar spread before the women even arrived at her home.

Jenna Lyons already had trepidations about the three-night sleepover: "I'm nervous that I'll be awkward and won't fit in...but I'm cautiously excited." But she fought the nerves and gifted the rest of the ladies lingerie pieces by luxury brand Fleur du Mal, which she thought would be especially well-suited for Jessel, as she revealed during the episode that she had not had sex with her husband since her two-year-old twins were born.

However, Jessel was less than gracious about the gift, annoyed that the nightgown was a size large and was "the most covered-up situation" in comparison with the other women's skimpy garments. “Anyone who thinks this is sexy is, like, crazy,” she said while modeling the nightie for the women. “I feel like a Christmas tree. I’m a f***ng Christmas tree.”

“It’s this green thing,” Jessel said in a confessional. “If you look through my Instagram, I feel like I give off sexy, fun vibes. Grinch vibes? I don’t know about that.”

Though the women assured her that she looked "gorgeous" in the piece, Jessel continued on with the criticism: “This is, like, hideous...I would never wear this, by the way.”

Jenna, understandably, was taken aback. “It doesn’t seem to me that she has any connection that what she’s saying might be really kind of rude and offensive...I don’t get it. I’m completely dumbfounded, honestly.”

"I can see on Jenna's face, she's horrified," Sai said of the uncomfortable moment. "If I was in Jenna's shoes, I'd be like, 'Bitch, give me my s**t back.'"

Fans react to Jessel Taank's 'rude' reaction to gift:

RHONY viewers seemed to concur that Jessel's behavior towards Jenna's gift was "hella rude." Here's what folks are saying on social media:

Jessel is being annoying about the lingerie and Jenna is being way too meek about it. tell her to shut up and be grateful for the gift #RHONY pic.twitter.com/aTJUPWSLpUJuly 24, 2023 See more

I agree with Sai. Jenna needs to say “If y’all don’t like the outfits, then take the shit off and give it back”. Jessel was being hella rude! Jenna didn’t have to bring the ladies anything 🙄 #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

Jessel probably could’ve relayed her feelings in a better manner but I was with her. It wasn’t cute and why a large👀 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/mRpYKOREWEJuly 24, 2023 See more

It wasn’t nice. #rhony many women are size large and sexy. Not everyone needs to be XS and S.July 24, 2023 See more

Jessel is being so rude. How does she not get that? I feel like Jenna could ruin her fashion publicist career she should probably be less ridiculous. #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

Girl it’s a regular night gown shut up #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

And by the way, Jessel is insecure AF, and being rude about Jenna’s lingerie gift to cover up how awkward she looks and feels.🤷🏽‍♀️🙄#RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

Jessel wtf. Lingirie gift gate after cheese gate. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/OsOW2NNXnyJuly 24, 2023 See more

Jessel you are beautiful but that lingerie is not working for you. But acting like a child having a tantrum was unwarranted & rudely obnoxious. Humble yourself. #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

I mean Jessel is not wrong about the lingerie though 😭 #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

Jessel is very rude #rhonyJuly 24, 2023 See more

i had my suspicions the first episode but can confidently say after this episode that Jessel is my LEAST favorite #RHONY pic.twitter.com/ukN5KllPhdJuly 24, 2023 See more

Oh Jessel honey, you are being so rude. “I hate it”? Acting like a total brat. And Sai needs to stop coming for Jenna, it’s not going to work. Jenna isn’t ever going to call someone out, not her style. #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more

Jessel didn’t have to love the lingerie but why is she carrying on about it so much, especially in front of Jenna?? @BravoTV #rhonyJuly 24, 2023 See more

Oof, Jessel, don’t keep badmouthing the piece right INFRONT of Jenna though or just talk to her about it. #RHONYJuly 24, 2023 See more