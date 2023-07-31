RHONY fans defend Jenna Lyons for sneaking out of Erin's Hamptons sleepover

Add the Jenna Lyons' Hamptons house drama to the laundry list of tensions that The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 has already gifted viewers.

On the Sunday, July 30 episode, the women wake up after the first evening of their girls' trip at Erin Lichy's Sag Harbor house. The only problem? Jenna Lyons ended up not staying with the rest of the cast at Erin's home, choosing to leave in the middle of the night to go to her own nearby abode because she had a 6:30am work call.

When the women arise, they're smarted by Lyons' late-night exit. "I am actually really upset," Ubah says of the unexpected departure, with Erin adding that Jenna allegedly didn't say bye before leaving for the night.

"Is she coming to work out or not?" Sai asks, wondering if Jenna would be joining their morning exercise with Erin's trainer. "I have no idea, she just snuck out in the middle of the night," the host responds.

Jenna eventually does return that morning with coffee in hand for the rest of the women, and is immediately on the receiving end of criticism from her co-stars. "You killed the party. We all went to sleep," Ubah tells her, adding that she thinks it's rude of her to leave given that Erin gave Jenna "the best room."

"You guys were partying, I went to my room. The music is literally like right at my bed," Jenna explains. "I didn't think you'd even notice, I figured I'm come back early."

"I feel a little out of my element," Jenna reveals in a confessional. "I'm not used to having to be on someone else's terms." Erin realizes this and forgives Jenna for the slight, saying in a talking head: "We need to give her time and clearly the space to let us in."

All seems settled between the women until Brynn arrives later that day and is peeved that the housewives, particularly Erin, have forgiven Jenna so quickly for her faux pas when they derided Brynn for that RHONY restaurant drama earlier in the season.

"I got my ass chewed out for choosing a place over people and I was told I was not being a good friend," Brynn tells Ubah. "So if that is the law of the land, it's gotta apply to everybody. It's actually a bigger deal because it's your house, not a restaurant."

She adds: "It's 1000% double standard, quadruple standard, times ten...I'm crucified, burned at the stake and Jenna just leaves in the middle of the night and now is having a little kiki in the bathroom."

During dinner that night, Brynn brings up her gripes to the group.

"It feels like a double standard, you're more offended by someone not going to one dinner reservation," Brynn confronts Erin at the table. "Maybe I like her a little bit more. I don't know, what do you want me to do?" Erin responds.

RHONY fans react to Jenna Lyons' Hamptons house escape

Like Erin, RHONY fans forgave Jenna for choosing to leave the party early to sleep at her own house. Here's what viewers are saying on social media:

Jenna sneaking out of Erin’s house and driving to her house so she can sleep in her own bed #RHONY pic.twitter.com/8Vn99RDdomJuly 26, 2023 See more

Oh please Erin. You know. We know that if Jenna had asked you all to turn the music down the next morning it would be all about “Can you believe she is so boring and asked us to stop having fun??!” Jenna can’t win with this leaving the house thing #RHONY pic.twitter.com/qNUJEwU0zxJuly 31, 2023 See more

I need these girls to stop acting like this a hostage situation and let Jenna live #RHONYJuly 31, 2023 See more

I totally understand why Jenna left if she had 6:30 am call. It’s work!Like let it go. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/1PtQ0xaR8vJuly 31, 2023 See more

If I had an early call time and I couldn’t sleep because the girls were being too loud, I would leave especially if my house is right down the road. I would talk to the host first and let her know what’s going on. #RHONYJuly 31, 2023 See more

Jenna left in order to not kill their vibe, but since she's the center of gravity on this show, they're all panicking and mad she left. #RHONYJuly 31, 2023 See more

#RHONY They’re acting like Jenna ditched their sleepover to go to another sleepover. She went to WORK & came back! Like why are we still dragging this out?! pic.twitter.com/yZpjrxcTHRJuly 31, 2023 See more

Jenna leaving early to go sleep at her own house because the other women were partying too loudly at… 10pm and she had an early call the next morning is exactly the kind of friction I expected her to bring to #RHONY. Glad the others aren’t too intimidated to call her out on it!July 31, 2023 See more

Jenna sleeping in Her Hampton House with Heat, Wi-Fi, Silence, and Ocean Views 😂 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/LCqCXeEZCZJuly 31, 2023 See more

Jenna did exactly what I would have done if I lived close, didn’t drink and had a call in the morning. She came back early with coffee. I can tell these women are going to complain all season. First it was about cheese. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/dtYMkIykkRJuly 26, 2023 See more

Brynn is reaching so hard with this comparison. Girl, there is no double-standard. You and Sai LIED about your intentions, and why you didn’t show up to the dinner Erin hosted at CATCH. Jenna’s situation is very different, and doesn’t come from a place of deceit. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/F2261UwVouJuly 31, 2023 See more

This level of ignorance is why Sai will annoy me! Jenna ending the night early, esp. when she had a 6am call, isn't funny. Age shaming her for being responsible is just dumb AF. Erin didn't age shame, but she had similar sentiments. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/bDVjMht1PAJuly 28, 2023 See more