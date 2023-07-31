RHONY fans defend Jenna Lyons for sneaking out of Erin's Hamptons sleepover

By Christina Izzo
published

Jenna Lyons' Hamptons house escape caused quite the drama during this week's Real Housewives of New York City

Jenna Lyons from The Real Housewives of New York City
(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Add the Jenna Lyons' Hamptons house drama to the laundry list of tensions that The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 has already gifted viewers. 

On the Sunday, July 30 episode, the women wake up after the first evening of their girls' trip at Erin Lichy's Sag Harbor house. The only problem? Jenna Lyons ended up not staying with the rest of the cast at Erin's home, choosing to leave in the middle of the night to go to her own nearby abode because she had a 6:30am work call. 

When the women arise, they're smarted by Lyons' late-night exit. "I am actually really upset," Ubah says of the unexpected departure, with Erin adding that Jenna allegedly didn't say bye before leaving for the night. 

"Is she coming to work out or not?" Sai asks, wondering if Jenna would be joining their morning exercise with Erin's trainer. "I have no idea, she just snuck out in the middle of the night," the host responds.

Jenna eventually does return that morning with coffee in hand for the rest of the women, and is immediately on the receiving end of criticism from her co-stars. "You killed the party. We all went to sleep," Ubah tells her, adding that she thinks it's rude of her to leave given that Erin gave Jenna "the best room."

"You guys were partying, I went to my room. The music is literally like right at my bed," Jenna explains. "I didn't think you'd even notice, I figured I'm come back early."

"I feel a little out of my element," Jenna reveals in a confessional. "I'm not used to having to be on someone else's terms." Erin realizes this and forgives Jenna for the slight, saying in a talking head: "We need to give her time and clearly the space to let us in."

All seems settled between the women until Brynn arrives later that day and is peeved that the housewives, particularly Erin, have forgiven Jenna so quickly for her faux pas when they derided Brynn for that RHONY restaurant drama earlier in the season. 

"I got my ass chewed out for choosing a place over people and I was told I was not being a good friend," Brynn tells Ubah. "So if that is the law of the land, it's gotta apply to everybody. It's actually a bigger deal because it's your house, not a restaurant."

She adds: "It's 1000% double standard, quadruple standard, times ten...I'm crucified, burned at the stake and Jenna just leaves in the middle of the night and now is having a little kiki in the bathroom."

During dinner that night, Brynn brings up her gripes to the group. 

"It feels like a double standard, you're more offended by someone not going to one dinner reservation," Brynn confronts Erin at the table. "Maybe I like her a little bit more. I don't know, what do you want me to do?" Erin responds. 

RHONY fans react to Jenna Lyons' Hamptons house escape

Like Erin, RHONY fans forgave Jenna for choosing to leave the party early to sleep at her own house. Here's what viewers are saying on social media:

