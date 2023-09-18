Did RHONY's Ubah overreact when Erin stole her phone? Fans are sounding off

Erin and Jessel have been feuding for weeks, but now RHONY's Ubah is entering the ring. On the Sunday, September 17, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, Ubah Hassan kicked off a prank war with Erin Lichy while the women were in Anguilla on a girls' vacation, throwing Erin in the pool of their villa.

The next day, Erin is gung-ho to return the favor ("I know that I'm not leaving this trip without this weave getting in the water. Listen, I started it!" Ubah reasons), but she decides to steal Ubah's cell phone first, unbeknownst to her costar. And it's a good thing, too, because Sai ends up being the one to shove Ubah into the pool.

"It's not payback that Ubah's in the pool because I didn't push her in," Erin says. "But that's okay because I have her phone, so I have another prank going."

However, Ubah very much does not find the phone prank funny. After looking for her phone throughout the villa at midnight with Jessel, she comes down fuming to breakfast the next day. "I am so pissed. Did you know Erin had my phone and didn't tell me?" she complains to Sai.

"Of course, I would want to know where my phone is... I wouldn't have dwelled on it the way she dwelled on it but I understand it," Sai said in a confessional.

Later, Sai gives Erin a heads-up about Ubah: "Oh, she's so f***ing mad at you... I would be mad at you too. For taking my phone and not knowing where it was?" To which Erin proclaims, "It was a prank!" and adds that she only had the phone for 45 minutes.

At breakfast, Ubah pointedly ignores Erin and only greets Brynn at the table. "It feels actually very mean, it feels really mean," Erin says, later telling Brynn she's annoyed Ubah is turning it into a bigger thing than a mere prank. "How am I supposed to know she's so crazy about her phone?"

Ubah continues to ice Erin out while the women get ready to go on an excursion. However, she does ask where Erin is when the group is about to leave the villa, which Erin mistakenly believes is Ubah gossiping about her to the other women.

"Stop saying my name when I'm not around," Erin tells Ubah, which sets the latter housewife off.

"Take these glasses off when you're talking to me, first of all," Ubah yells at her, snatching the sunglasses straight off Erin's face. "You had my f***ing phone. You had my phone, why did you have my phone?" The argument escalates until we see a "To Be Continued" marker before the credits roll.

Did Ubah from RHONY overreact about her phone? Fans react

So, do you think Ubah unnecessarily escalated the situation or was she justified in her annoyance with Erin? RHONY fans are sounding off on social media:

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York season 14 air Sundays on Bravo, then are available to stream the next day on Peacock.