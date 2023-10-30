Who is Ubah Hot? RHONY fans react to alter ego during fiery reunion part 2

By Christina Izzo
published

Who exactly is 'Ubah Hot' and why was she such a big deal during the second part of the RHONY season 14 reunion?

Why are fans talking about 'Ubah Hot' after that reunion? THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Ubah Hassan
Ubah Hassan on The Real Housewives of New York City (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

The second part of the season 14 RHONY reunion, which premiered on Bravo on Sunday, October 29, and is available to stream on Peacock, picked up exactly where we left off last week, with Jessel yelling at Erin and Sai. But she wasn't the only one to get a little heated during the special episode, with an alter ego called "Ubah Hot" entering the chat. 

If you've been watching The Real Housewives of New York City season 14  since the beginning, you know model-slash entrepreneur Ubah Hassan has her very own hot-sauce line, Ubah Hot. But it wasn't just the condiment that was referred to as "Ubah Hot" during this week's episode but the reality star herself. 

"I got a taste of Ubah Hot when she came over," Jenna Lyons joked during a confessional this season, referencing a day when Ubah came to her apartment and was upset to find that the show's camera crews were there when she thought the gathering would be an off-camera hang. "Your assistant texted me but I didn't know it was going to be filmed. It's fine, I just don't want to be caught surprised," Ubah said at the time. 

However, when host Andy Cohen questioned Jenna and Ubah about the footage, the latter took issue with the way Jenna had painted her reaction. "I was very disappointed to hear what you said. Ubah does not have sides," fiery or otherwise, the model proclaimed.

"It was a reference to your sauce, it was me trying to be cute about the sauce," Jenna began to explain. However, Ubah wasn't having it. "Don’t confuse being angry with being assertive," Ubah interrupted her costar. 

Brynn tried to back Jenna during the argument, saying that Ubah was being assertive in that moment, to which Ubah strangely retorted: "Maybe you don't know how to be loved?" That set off an explosive fight between Ubah and Brynn. "Watch your mouth. I'm not afraid of you, everyone's f***ing afraid of you, I'm not f***ing afraid of you. You put people in the hospital? I put people in the funeral home," the latter yelled, which got a shocked reaction from Cohen. 

Ubah Hot or not, it was definitely a hot-tempered exchange. 

RHONY fans react to 'Ubah Hot' during reunion part 2

Some RHONY viewers thought that Hassan's anger over the "Ubah Hot" reference was warranted while others felt her reaction was over-the-top and out-of-line. Here is what Real Housewives fans are saying on social media: 

You can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on-demand on Peacock.

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 