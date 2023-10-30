Who is Ubah Hot? RHONY fans react to alter ego during fiery reunion part 2

The second part of the season 14 RHONY reunion, which premiered on Bravo on Sunday, October 29, and is available to stream on Peacock, picked up exactly where we left off last week, with Jessel yelling at Erin and Sai. But she wasn't the only one to get a little heated during the special episode, with an alter ego called "Ubah Hot" entering the chat.

If you've been watching The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 since the beginning, you know model-slash entrepreneur Ubah Hassan has her very own hot-sauce line, Ubah Hot. But it wasn't just the condiment that was referred to as "Ubah Hot" during this week's episode but the reality star herself.

"I got a taste of Ubah Hot when she came over," Jenna Lyons joked during a confessional this season, referencing a day when Ubah came to her apartment and was upset to find that the show's camera crews were there when she thought the gathering would be an off-camera hang. "Your assistant texted me but I didn't know it was going to be filmed. It's fine, I just don't want to be caught surprised," Ubah said at the time.

However, when host Andy Cohen questioned Jenna and Ubah about the footage, the latter took issue with the way Jenna had painted her reaction. "I was very disappointed to hear what you said. Ubah does not have sides," fiery or otherwise, the model proclaimed.

"It was a reference to your sauce, it was me trying to be cute about the sauce," Jenna began to explain. However, Ubah wasn't having it. "Don’t confuse being angry with being assertive," Ubah interrupted her costar.

Brynn tried to back Jenna during the argument, saying that Ubah was being assertive in that moment, to which Ubah strangely retorted: "Maybe you don't know how to be loved?" That set off an explosive fight between Ubah and Brynn. "Watch your mouth. I'm not afraid of you, everyone's f***ing afraid of you, I'm not f***ing afraid of you. You put people in the hospital? I put people in the funeral home," the latter yelled, which got a shocked reaction from Cohen.

Ubah Hot or not, it was definitely a hot-tempered exchange.

RHONY fans react to 'Ubah Hot' during reunion part 2

Some RHONY viewers thought that Hassan's anger over the "Ubah Hot" reference was warranted while others felt her reaction was over-the-top and out-of-line. Here is what Real Housewives fans are saying on social media:

Ubah def came in HOT this reunion but I really respected how she stood up for herself esp when they were trying to speak over her. I see this trend with persons who have language barriers and cast members try and speak over them. #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

Jenna didn’t mean anything by saying she got a taste of UbahHot. Ubah overreacted when she wasn’t aware cameras were rolling at Jenna’s and Jenna made a quip using Ubah’s business name to explain the situation. It’s not that deep. #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

Ubah doesn’t have a language barrier. She said Jenna referencing “Ubah Hot” was implying she had a different side to her. She got the reference and she rejected it. She wasn’t misunderstanding Jenna, they were misunderstanding her. #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

Ngl I genuinely feel like Ubah was friends with all of them. so seeing the confessional and everything she probably got her feelings, hurt by what they said, and that’s probably why she came in hot in the reunion. #RHONY #RHONYreunionOctober 30, 2023 See more

I do think Jenna was being shady and drag the Ubah hot thing cuz the Anguilla trip Ubah was being hot headed and doing too much but at Jenna house she was being assertive. Also Sai being yelling all season and no cast members calling her aggressive 🤷🏾‍♀️#RHONY #RHONYREUNIONOctober 30, 2023 See more

Ubah has a temper. And her words can be mean. As a temperamental hot head, you have to own it, I do. #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

Ubah tried to come in all hot at the reunion, like her cousin Chanel Ayan, but flopped so badly! What was her storyline again??!! #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

I read the posts about Ubah b4 seeing the #RHONY reunion, and I think they were overstated. Yes, Ubah came in hot — b/c she had seen the two-faced comments in the confessionals. She did overreact w/Jenna, but that was a misunderstanding. She was emotional, but not “aggressive.”October 30, 2023 See more

Bullies & ppl w/anger issues go harder on the mild-mannered or passive. It happened with the girls & Jessel. Ubah ripping Jenna apart was interesting considering Sai said something very similar - both plays on Ubah hot. Your sauce is being promoted…& you lose your temper #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

The fact that this whole thing is because Ubah didn't understand the joke Jenna made about "Ubah Hot" #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

Ubah: "No, because it's not a real friendship. You're not similar because when you talk sh*t and you bring news here like a pigeon, at least you admit you did it. *SHE* doesn't."UbahHOT is starting! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/yzBV5GHn8zOctober 30, 2023 See more

#RHONY Brynn just zip it! “Don’t bring up continents” Team Ubah Hot 🔥 always and foreverOctober 30, 2023 See more

And now I get why Ubah was wilding in the previews last week. Jenna tried to dogpile onto Ubah being angry by calling her Ubah hot, and now they’re playing it off like Ubah doesn’t understand English #rhonyOctober 30, 2023 See more

Oh snap - Ubah is getting HOT! Also, I don’t know if any of her friendships in this circle (aside from Jessel) are super good either #RHONYOctober 30, 2023 See more

You can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on-demand on Peacock.