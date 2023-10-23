RHONY reunion: Ubah accuses castmates of not wanting Jenna Lyons to be on the show

By Christina Izzo
published

It was one of many shocking accusations dropped during the season 14 RHONY reunion, and fans have a lot to say.

Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva on The Real Housewives of New York City
Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva on The Real Housewives of New York City (Image credit: Bravo)

The season 14 RHONY reunion was full of surprising moments, but one particular tangent from castmate Ubah Hassan left fans reeling. 

Throughout this Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 — which saw the six castmates sit down with host Andy Cohen to delve into all the drama that went down on the show and ever since filming ended — Ubah seemingly targetted Jenna Lyons, bringing up her co-star during conversations that had nothing to do with her. 

First, she dubbed Jenna as inauthentic: "TV Jenna is 'poor me, I'm victim, I'm old, I'm this'… and the real Jenna is a powerhouse," Ubah said to the confusion of RHONY fans, who couldn't tell if Ubah was being supportive or critical of her fellow Housewife. (Jenna's response to the authenticity allegations? "I think it's a lot different having cameras watching you… I'm not in a power situation in this dynamic," she told Andy.) 

But the real tea was spilled when Andy was questioning Erin and Sai about their friendship, or lack thereof since production ended. "I honestly have no idea what happened to her, something switched," Erin said of the latter, who spat back: "You lie and you don't own your sh*t," referencing a podcast in which Erin derided Sai and the dreaded #Cheesegate fiasco from the beginning of the season. 

As the duo went back and forth, Ubah interjected out of nowhere: "I think they should focus on how you guys didn't want Jenna on the show," she said. "The three of you," she added, pointing to Erin, Sai and Jessel. 

"I didn't want Jenna on the show? What are you talking about," Sai fired back at the claims. 

"That's a side bomb," Andy told Ubah, before oddly moving on to another subject without fully acknowledging Ubah's accusations that the rest of the NYC housewives did not want the former J.Crew creative director to be cast on the reality show. It remains to see if Ubah's claims will be revisited in part two of the RHONY reunion, which airs on Sunday, October 30.

Fans react to Ubah's accusations from the RHONY reunion

Housewives fans were not only shocked by Ubah's accusations against Sai and Erin during the RHONY reunion but also host Andy Cohen's odd handling of the messy TV moment. Here's what viewers are saying on social media:

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays on Bravo. It is also available to stream on-demand on Peacock.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 